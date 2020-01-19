Christchurch mosque shootings: Muslim leader asks accused access to report

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

The man accused of the shooting at Christchurch Mosque will be one of the first to see draft sections of the report prepared by the royal commission investigating the attacks.

In addition to reading parts of the draft report, the defendant also has the opportunity to respond before the final copy is handed over to the Governor General at the end of April.

The committee says it is a legal obligation, but a leader of the Muslim community fears that it will give the suspect too much power.

At the end of last year, the government announced that it would give the Royal Commission more time to shoot at the Christchurch mosque to complete its investigation. It followed a meeting in August between the two Commissioners and the minister responsible for the high-level investigation, Tracey Martin.

Documents obtained by RNZ show during that meeting, the commissioners asked for an extension so that relevant agencies, as well as the accused shooter and his lawyers, could oversee the draft report.

Flowers outside the Masjid Al Noor near Hagley Park in Christchurch after the March 15 terror attack.

Mustafa Farouk, the president of the Federation of Islamic Societies, wonders why the suspect should see it in public.

“The victims must first have a say, first see the report and see what the report says. When his lawyer looks at the report, I understand, but for him to look at the report and the vet, it just gives him too much force. “

The investigation investigates what could or should have been done to prevent the attacks, and investigates the role of the New Zealand security agencies. It also looks at the accused shooter and his activities before March 15.

Criminal Barrister Jonathan Eaton QC said by law, the commission must inform the accused of the parts of her report that directly concern him.

“What the obligation of the royal commission is to make sure with whatever process they consider appropriate for the circumstances, to ensure that he has the opportunity to comment on any findings that are detrimental to him. So the degree where there are findings as opposed to government agencies, I would not have thought that all that material would go to him. It will be very focused. “

Al Gillespie, professor of law at the University of Waikato, said that the research would not do its job if it did not speak to the Australian subject.

“It’s about how he got here, it’s about what he did here … it’s about his use of social media and it’s about the communities he interacted with.

“To answer that second part of the mandate, you must talk to that man.”

Dr. Mustafa Farouk, the president of the Federation of Islamic Societies, NZ wonders why the man accused of committing the terrorist attack of March 15 should see the report of the royal commission before the public does.

Gillespie expects the involvement of the accused in the committee to be handled with care.

“The evidence will be collected and it will be carefully edited to ensure that it is only relevant to the questions being asked that they will not provide him with a platform.

“It must be factual, and those facts must be directly related to government agencies asking whether they should have done something more, what they could have known and any gaps they had discovered along the way.”

In a statement, the committee said that nobody, including the accused, would expect a full draft of the report, or even extract extracts from it.

According to the law, it should inform anyone who is adversely affected by the report’s findings and provide feedback, it said.

“The natural justice process is intended to inform a person that an investigation has formed negative opinions about that person, or is likely to contain negative findings. It gives that person the opportunity to respond. It is not a veto on what the royal commission can say (or recommend) in its report.

“To the extent that the report of the Royal Commission may contain negative findings about the accused, we will follow the process required by the Enquiries Act.”

The spokesperson said that only individuals or organizations with appropriate government-approved security clearances will be provided with all information that can be classified.

They said it received requests from the Muslim community to see the report in draft, but due to its sensitive nature, it is unlikely that those requests will be met.

