Christchurch Ethiopians without a church make it into improvised space

An African religious group without a church in Christchurch holds weekly services in a suburban garage.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church plays a vital role in the small but passionate community of the city, but a dream to own their own space has stalled despite the fact that it has saved around $ 100,000. The church was first registered in 2010 and it involves around 40-50 people.

The majority of Ethiopians in New Zealand arrived as refugees, forced to leave their home country in the Horn of Africa due to internal conflicts, droughts and floods.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has no church, so it comes together in a converted garage near the head priest’s house, Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren.

In the meantime, Sunday services are held in a converted garage in the Linwood house of senior priest Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren.

Often worshipers are forced to stand outside for the service, which can take three to four hours.

The Ethiopian Epiphany event at the Hagley Sports Center. Sendal Solomon, 24, right, with her daughter, Mureal Elia, and the meter of Mureal, Miron Habte.

Tkklemaren said so far that the church had not attracted complaints from neighbors, but the possibility weighed heavily on him.

Last year, church leaders approached the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch to discuss possible support for a building.

They have regularly discussed their needs with Christchurch MPs Poto Williams and Ruth Dyson and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Kidus Okubamichael, 2, enjoys himself during a church celebration.

Dyson said she had approached the Catholic Church and planned to succeed them on behalf of the Ethiopian community.

Christchurch bishop Paul Martin said that Tkklemaren told him during a meeting about the church’s need for a building.

“There was no commitment at this stage that one of our churches would be made available to the Orthodox community, because we will need most of them in the near future.”

Tkklemaren says that the church has not attracted complaints from neighbors, but the possibility weighs heavily on him.

Possible longer-term options would require “more discussion,” he said.

The community will continue to meet in their converted garage or rent out rooms for larger events.

Last week the group organized the first national celebration of Timkat, or Ethiopian Epiphany – a religious and community event dating from the fourth century – in South Hagley Park and the Hagley Sports Center.

The two-month-old Mureal Elijah was baptized at the Ethiopian Epiphany event in Christchurch.

A group of about 80 men, women and children in striking white dresses, robes and suits lined with multicolored embroidered patterns gathered in the parking garage.

After a procession around a cricket field behind a priest with a model of the covenant of the covenant, the group gathered again for a ceremony and a festive meal in the sports center.

The unique event was officially recognized by UNESCO in December as an important “intangible cultural heritage” that needs better protection worldwide.

Ethiopian orthodox church priests Tekle Slasseie, left, Ermias Ayele, Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren and Kesis Zerihun.

Tkklemaren said that the Ethiopian national identity was strongly intertwined with the church.

“Culture and religion are very, very connected. Without religion there is no culture.”

The first mother, Sendal Solomon, 24, was delighted when the day coincided with the baptism of her two-month-old Mureal Elijah.

Solomon moved from Ethiopia to Sudan with her mother and brothers and sisters after the death of her father when she was 6.

Life in the predominantly Muslim country was “very difficult” because they were forced to hide their religion, Solomon said.

After five years in Sudan, the family was accepted as part of the New Zealand refugee quota in 2011.

Solomon said she was very happy to be in New Zealand, where they were free to practice their religion without fear.

“When we came here, we felt like we were at home.”

