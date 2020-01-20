Christ is not divided, nor is his church - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

3rd Sunday of normal time, year A

First reading: Is 9: 1-4

Second reading: 1 Cor 1: 10-13, 17-18 Gospel reading: Mt 4: 12-23

In this Sunday’s second reading, St. Paul calls on the Corinthians to “be in agreement,” without “division” among them.

He has heard, he says, from their arguments. “Each of you says,” I belong to Paul, “or” I belong to Apollos, “or” I belong to Cephas, “or” I belong to Christ. ” “

“Is Christ divided?” He asks. “Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized in the name of Paul? “

Perhaps today we can make the same appeal and reproach.

We are always tempted to hunt for the church building, or the style of the liturgy, or the type of music, or the length of homily, or the way of preaching, etc. that suits our taste.

To a certain extent this is not wrong. God has made us all individuals, “each to his own taste.” It can, however, develop to the point where the reproaches of St. Paul are appropriate.

My mother, who was raised Anglican, noted that non-Catholics would say to the pastor when they left the church, “That was a good service, Father.” In contrast, Catholics are not, because what happens during Mass is independent of our feelings.

Scott Hahn, an evangelical Christian who became a Catholic in 1986, says he realized the truth of this when he made his first communion. “I had received the body and blood of Christ, whether I felt it or not,” he says.

I think C.S. Lewis is right when he says that “any tendency towards a passionate preference for one type of service should simply be considered a temptation.”

“Sure you know,” writes Lewis’ imaginary devil Screwtape, “that if a man can’t be cured of going to church, the second best thing is to send him around the neighborhood looking for the church that comes with fits him until he becomes a connoisseur of churches. “If a man cannot be” kept out of the church, “the devils want him to be” at least violently attached to a party in it. “

The devils do not want us to be faithful to our own parish churches, Lewis explains, for a parish, “to be a unity of place and not of preferences, brings people of different classes and psychology together in the kind of unity” that God requires. In contrast, the ‘congregational principle’ turns every church into a ‘club’: a ‘coterie’ or ‘faction’.

Besides, he says, “the search for a ‘suitable’ church makes a man a critic where [God] wants him to be a student.” In the church, God does not want us to judge or waste time thinking about what we reject, but rather to open ourselves up “in non-sacrificing, humble receptiveness” to every diet there is.

Indeed, with this attitude the things that we think are most “false or useless” about a liturgy can become the opportunity for our approach to God, because we “offer it to him.”

“But I get nothing to go to mass in that church,” some people claim.

Why are we going to mass? I love the answer from Eddie Treadway, who celebrated his 100th birthday by doing what he did every day: to the 8-hour mass in his parish church in Sacramento, California. We owe it to God. “

We please God in the greatest possible way by offering him the “holy and perfect sacrifice” of his son, truly present on the altar under the appearance of bread and wine.

Mass is therefore always an opportunity for the joy that Isaiah describes in the first reading. At mass we see a great light that would otherwise walk in darkness.

“The kingdom of heaven is at hand,” says Jesus in the gospel reading.

We are certainly never closer than the Mass – every Mass – with God the Son who was present for us to see and taste: body, blood, soul and divinity.

