Nigeria remains a top destination for foreign celebrities, and John Legend is the most recent one participating in the list of visitors.

John’s visit was made public by his wife Chrissy Teigen who revealed that she would also like to visit Nigeria. But her reason is … er … very funny.

In her tweet, Chrissy stated that:

John went to Nigeria for a few days and I was thinking of going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but … the enchilada made me useless.

For those of you who are wondering who Micheal is 90, here’s the core:

Michael is a man who became popular online when his episodes of the American reality TV show, “90 days fianceStarted to air. Angela who was also a participant, came all the way from the United States to meet Michael, and the drama that resulted from their relationship so far made them an online sensation.

It looks like Chrissy Teigen found Michael enough interesting to fly all the way to Nigeria to meet him.

