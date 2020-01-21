Chrissy Teigen uses her cozy barefoot dream blanket all the time

advertisement

We may all have different tastes when it comes to clothing, cosmetics, jewelry, accessories, candles, food … almost everything, but we can all agree on one thing: there is nothing better than a warm, cozy blanket in winter. We know that a blanket isn’t necessarily a finished gift idea, but we’re not just talking about a blanket here.

When the name Barefoot Dreams stops ringing bells for you, you know that from now on these three syllables will get your heart and your senses going. Barefoot Dreams is the authority in all things lounge and creates every last piece that we need for a lazy, cozy day that is completely spent on our couch. The brand blankets are an absolute must for your home – just ask Chrissy Teigen!

Check it out: Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for just $ 147 at Nordstrom!

This is a luxury blanket in case we have ever seen one. Teigen recently posted a gift tip on her Twitter, and we were so excited when she mentioned the Barefoot Dreams blankets and said, “If you’re fighting for someone’s Christmas present, this is her recommendation.” She said she used it “365” and “nothing else is comparable” with the feeling that she had it wrapped around her body. In retrospect, she even stated that she was not paid to advertise the brand – she just loves her “Barefoot Dreams” blanket so much!

Dough is not the only one who loves each other. This fuzzy microfiber throw alone has 300 ratings, and buyers agree that it’s the “softest blanket ever”. They call it a “blanket for emotional support” and say that they “always feel good and happy” when they lie around them. Another said that they “cannot sleep without” while many agreed that “every house needs at least one of them”. The words “at least” are key here because several buyers also reported that “everyone in [their] house” is fighting for it. “

The reviewers also agreed that this blanket is a perfect gift, be it for the holidays, an inauguration party, a birthday, an anniversary or any other gift occasion. Not only can it complement any living room or bedroom – or any other room in the house – it can add value as you will walk around when you hang it over your shoulders. Wherever you go, this CozyChic throw goes!

This easy-care blanket, which can be machine washed and tumble dried, is currently available in seven colors: Antique Rose, Cranberry, Cream, Dove, Graphite, Pink and Stone. Each shade is as nice to the eye as it is soft to the skin, which means that we probably want to have one in the end. Definitely understandable. Don’t forget to give one too!

