Chrissy Teigen uses her cozy '365' barefoot dream blanket

advertisement

We may all have different tastes when it comes to clothing, cosmetics, jewelry, accessories, candles, food … almost everything, but we can all agree on one thing: there is nothing better than a warm, cozy blanket in winter. We know that a blanket isn’t necessarily a ready-made gift idea for the holidays, but we’re not just talking about a blanket here.

Buy from us: This glossy limited edition super set is a dream for every skincare enthusiast

When the name Barefoot Dreams stops ringing bells for you, you know that from now on these three syllables will get your heart and your senses going. Barefoot Dreams is the authority in all things lounge and creates every last piece that we need for a lazy, cozy day that is completely spent on our couch. The brand blankets are an absolute must for your home – just ask Chrissy Teigen!

advertisement

Chrissy Teigen / TwitterSee It!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for just $ 147 from Nordstrom! See all Barefoot Dreams blankets here!

This is a luxury blanket in case we have ever seen one. Teigen recently posted a gift tip on her Twitter, and we were so excited when she mentioned the Barefoot Dreams blankets and said, “If you’re fighting for someone’s Christmas present, this is her recommendation.” She said she used it “365” and “nothing else is comparable” with the feeling that she had it wrapped around her body. In retrospect, she even stated that she was not paid to advertise the brand – she just loves her “Barefoot Dreams” blanket so much!

Dough is not the only one who loves each other. This fuzzy microfiber throw alone has 300 ratings, and buyers agree that it’s the “softest blanket ever”. They call it a “blanket for emotional support” and say that they “always feel good and happy” when they lie around them. Another said that they “cannot sleep without it”, while many agreed that “every house needs at least one of them”. The words “at least” are the key here because several buyers also reported that “everyone in [their] house” is fighting for it!

NordstromSee it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for just $ 147 from Nordstrom! See all Barefoot Dreams blankets here!

The reviewers also agreed that this blanket is a perfect gift, be it for the holidays, an inauguration party, a birthday, an anniversary or any other gift occasion. Not only can it complement any living room or bedroom – or any other room in the house – it can add value as you will walk around when you hang it over your shoulders. Wherever you go, this CozyChic throw goes!

This easy-care blanket, which can be machine washed and tumble dried, is currently available in seven colors: Antique Rose, Cranberry, Cream, Dove, Graphite, Pink and Stone. Each shade is as nice to the eye as it is soft to the skin, which means that we probably want to have one in the end. Definitely understandable. Don’t forget to give one too!

Look at it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for just $ 147 from Nordstrom! See all Barefoot Dreams blankets here!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more of Barefoot Dreams here and other blankets available here at Nordstrom!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!



This contribution was made available by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com, Have fun shopping!

advertisement