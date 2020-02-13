Who doesn’t love nachos? Certainly not these stars!

Nachos are tortilla chips in their purest form, which are covered with nacho cheese or other melted cheese and served with salsa. Their inherent delicacy not only makes them a popular choice at sporting events or in the cinema, it also means that many stars are totally crazy about the hearty dish.

To take Chrissy Teigen, for example. The creator of the Target cookware is such a Nacho fan that during an interview in 2017 she admitted to licking Dorito’s “nacho cheese spice” and then putting the bare, uneaten chips back into the bag. According to the Utah native, this method ensures that you get “all the flavor, not all carbohydrates!”

Celebrities eat Courtside

Judge Bring the Funny has tweeted about nachos more than a dozen times, and her infatuation with the beloved food has even caught the attention of her social media followers. When Teigen took part in the Super Bowl in February 2017, she proved that she was more interested in eating in the stadium than in the game itself. When one of her Twitter followers, courtesy of the Jumbotron, commented on seeing her eat at the sporting event, she replied, “I had big jumbo plans, but damn it, I love nachos.”

Another die-hard Nacho fan? Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, The host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives made headlines with its “trash can nachos” in June 2019 after the towering dish (undoubtedly his idea) was on the menu at its restaurants in El Burro Borracho, Nevada. The food is prepared in a real trash can and contains a whole bag of tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream that flows over it, and much more. The trash can is removed before customers get used to it, creating a multi-layered circle of ooey-gooey quality.

One Twitter user put it this way: “This is called life in Vegas.” Another added: “It looks very delicious. Good job boss! “

Curious about other stars who cannot get enough nachos? Scroll down for more Nacho fans!