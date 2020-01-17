Chrissy Teigen beat up Troll's criticism with NSFW's reaction to buying a Gucci tracksuit

advertisement

Chrissy Teigen has once again cast a spell on an internet troll after the supporter has responded negatively because Teigen bought her son a Gucci tracksuit. Teigen shares a handful of personal photos and videos with her kids Luna and Miles – something fans love. However, there are always a lot of haters out there who are willing to do whatever it takes to find out the celebrity’s life, including John Legend’s children and her.

“Did you have to buy your son a Gucci tracksuit?” the trailer tweeted at Teigen. The model answered “Yes, b -“.

The photo showed her son Miles rocking a cute Gucci outfit while holding a sign that showed his age. The model is notorious for facing trolls who are ready to challenge them. On the first day of the year, she shared an adorable photo of Luna and her having fun in the pool, but an onlooker accused her of photographing them behind the water.

advertisement

“This is a terrible photo professional,” wrote the person, possibly referring to it as a joke. Either way, Teigen addressed it as if it wasn’t a joke and answered with: “Why should I edit my a with Photoshop – be bumpy and smaller than it already is.”

While the mother of two is doing a fantastic job of asserting herself against her haters, lately she has been open to not feeling like herself and fighting a bit. In fact, she gave her cute husband important props because he had rerouted his plans just to be with her for a few hours to have dinner.

“I don’t usually brag about John because I always have to make fun of him, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch Love Island UK because I was “I haven’t felt like” lately, “she tweeted in October.” Just a few hours, but it meant a lot. Thank you.”

When she came back from vacation over Christmas, she let her fans know that she felt she had found her “happy place” by writing, “I found my happy place here in Jasckson Hole. I feel like a new person. Feel pure happy and joy and especially grateful for being tied up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air that flows through the windows. Feel like my children are in a perfect state Dude, keep me busy and see your new found personalities and active little heads shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so much. I mean life in LA is cool and anything but that. .. this is heaven on earth. “

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement