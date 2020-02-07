Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen recently got some new leggings in the mail that they present like one on social media. On Thursday, the author of Cravings shared a photo of her kneeling on the floor in her house as she showed the leggings on which her husband’s face, John Legend, was printed in a heart on each leg.

“We’re getting … really random things in the house,” she joked in her caption.

One person could not help but trolled Teigen, who accused them of editing the photo.

“Photoshopping,” they wrote. “Why didn’t it look like when John was in the hot tub, how’s that with him?”

As her fans know, Teigen is one of the last people you should troll on Instagram, and she replied, “Maybe you’ve never seen a girl in this position before, but it’s good if you look like you have one. .. “

The clapback of the mother of two children, documented by Comments By Celebs, was highly valued.

“God, she’s brilliant!” wrote Katherine Heigl. “Bro has Teigened,” commented a fan, “should have known better.” Someone else wrote, “I thought you knew she was a savage.”

Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye and model Karlie Kloss jokingly praised the leggings in the comments from Teigen’s post, although some fans suggested that they were actually a Goldsheep option if someone else wanted to wear John Legend’s face on their back.

“Thank you to everyone who sent this,” Teigen wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old had already made allegations of photoshopping in January when she shared a photo of herself in a pool with her 3-year-old daughter Luna. Among the comments from fans was one that read, “This is a terrible photo professional,” although the author may have joked about the appearance of Teigen’s body underwater due to refraction of light.

Whether the message was a joke or not, Teigen replied as if it wasn’t and wrote, “Why should I edit my a with Photoshop to be bumpy and smaller than it already is?”

Photo credit: Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix

