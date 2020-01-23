advertisement

Kate Pearson would kill for an appearance like this: This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz is supposed to sing at the 2020 Oscars, ABC said on Thursday.

Metz will perform “I Stand With You” in Breakthrough, the 2019 film in which Metz played a devoted Christian mother whose son miraculously recovers from an accident in which he was near death. The music and lyrics of the song come from Diane Warren.

Other musical numbers on the February 9 TV show include: Randy Newman plays Toy Story 4 “I can’t stop you”, Elton John plays Rocketmans “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. Idina Menzel and AURORA play Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown” and Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) Harriets “Stand Up”.

The award ceremony will also include a special appearance by Jimmy Fallon’s bandleader Questlove.

This year’s Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood Highland Center in Hollywood, California. They will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 / 7c.

Press PLAY in the video below to see Metz and some very famous friends sing “I’m Standing With You” at the April ACM Awards, then read the comments: Which Oscar song do you listen to the most? thrilled live?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zG7t4O-F5d0 (/ embed)

