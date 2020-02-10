Chrissy Metz gave an emotional performance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday (February 9th).

The actress / singer played “I’m Standing With You” from the 2019 film Breakthrough, in which she starred and sang. The song was written and created by Diane Warren, who was nominated for Best Original Song and was beaten by Elton John and Bernie Taupin for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” by Rocketman.

Metz took the stage and put on a stunning navy blue dress with a cape. The 39-year-old was accompanied on stage by a choir that sang background vocals in the choir and brought “I’m Standing With You” to a climax.

At the end of the performance, the This Is Us starlet clogged up and said, “I love you mom.” Metz ‘mother Denise suffered a severe stroke last year.

“The doctor said her prognosis was grim,” she told Guideposts last year. “The stroke was on the left side of the brain. He said he was sure that she would have paralysis on the right side and that her speech and swallowing would be severely affected.” You don’t know my mother, “I said. “

Before Metz ‘appearance at the 2020 Oscars, Warren spoke to E! News that shows that the This Is Us star was not her first choice to sing the song.

“I was blown away,” she said. “I didn’t originally want her for the song, I wanted a more established artist. I didn’t know she could sing. She went to my studio and said,” Okay, I’ll be back in a few hours. “And when I got her in heard the song, I was blown away. I was blown away. It was incredible. “

Last month, Metz signed a record deal with Universal Music Nashville to record a solo country album.

