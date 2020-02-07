SIMILAR POSTS

ABC added a new member to the Steadman family: Super Girls Alum Chris Wood, who has taken a leading role in the network 1930s Episode.

Titled 1930s (otherwise)The potential series, which received a pilot order in January, will follow the adult children of the original 1930s Character. “Raising children (including grown children) never seems to stop, but who could have known how difficult it would be for them to raise their parents?” Asks the logline.

According to our sister site Deadline, Wood will play Leo Steadman, the grown son of Ken Olins Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope (and brother of Janey, the couple’s first child). The handsome and charming Leo is determined to become a “big deal” like his father, skipping the steps, causing his talent and big ideas to “stall due to his lack of focus and assertiveness”.

1930s The creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will co-write the successor pilots, with Zwick directing. The show also plans to get back the original stars Olin, Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig, who will appear in supporting roles.

Aside from his work as Super Girls‘S Mon-El, Wood has become a kind of CW staple that can be seen in shows like The vampire diaries, containment and The Carrie diaries, What do you think about his casting?