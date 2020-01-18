Chris Taylor from Virginia Beach dived in the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame

advertisement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball program brought six new members to the Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon.

The inductees 2020 include: RHP Kevin Arico (2008-10), SS Tyler Cannon (2007-10), 2B – Ryan Gilleland (1995-98), RHP / DH – Nick Howard (2012-14), OR Jarrett Parker (2008 -10) and SS Chris Taylor (2010-12).

advertisement

Since the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame was founded in the summer of 2017, it has captured a total of 28 members, including an inaugural class of 15 members.

2020 VIRGINIA BASEBALL CLASS

RHP – Kevin Arico (2008-10)

• ABCA, Collegiate Baseball & NCBWA First Team All-American in 2010

• 2010 First Team All-ACC

• Lead the nation in saves in 2010 with 18, equal to the ACC season record

• Finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award 2010

• Set the single-season school record for saves with 18 in 2010, is in second place of all time with 29 career saves

• Member of the 2009 College World Series team

• Student Assistant Coach for the 2015 National Championship Team

• Selected in the 10th round (307th overall) by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 MLB draft

SS – Tyler Cannon (2007-10)

• 2009 First Team All-ACC; 2010 Second Team All-ACC

• School leader of all time in games played (244), with bats (910) and doubles (62)

• In second place of all time in career hits (276), third in all runs (185) and triples (12), fifth in total bases (380), eighth in stolen bases (49)

• Has one game record for runs in a game with five in Wake Forest on March 6, 2009 (nine others did it)

• Named after the 2009 All-College World Series Team after going 6-for-10 with a .733 based on percentage

• Recorded in the 41st round of the 2009 MLB draft (1,225 overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but returned to school

• Prepared in the 12th round (360th overall) in the 2010 MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians

• Student Assistant Coach with the College World Series Team 2014

2B – Ryan Gilleland (1995-98)

• Graduated as the leader of the program in games played (221), with bats (865), RBI (166) is currently in third place

• Fifth career of all time with 262 (graduated with the third most)

• Hit 27 career home runs, in fifth place after graduation, is currently in ninth place

• One of the three Cavaliers who has ever collected 400 career totals

• A second team All-ECAC selection at second base in 1997

• Set the school record for doubles in a season with 19 in 1997 (since surpassed)

• Member of the ACC Championship team from 1996

• 1995 Collegiate baseball newspaper Honorable mention Freshman All-American

RHP / DH – Nick Howard (2012-14)

• 2014 ABCA and Perfect Game Second Team All-American (RP); Collegiate baseball third team All-American

• Twice First Team All-ACC selection (2013 & 2014) as a utility player

• 2014 ACC All-Tournament Team and 2013 Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team

• Selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round (19th overall) of the MLB Draft 2014

• Set ACC and UVA single season record for saves with 20 in 2014

• Ranked fourth in all history in school history with 20 career savings

• Member of the 2014 College World Series team

• One of the 27 players in program history to play a five-hit game (24-4-13) at Howard

OR – Jarrett Parker (2008-10)

• 2009 ABCA, Baseball America and NCBWA Second Team All-American; 3rd Team by Collegiate Baseball; First Team from Rivals.com

• First All-ACC team in 2009, second team in 2010

• Played three seasons (135 games) in the majors with the Giants (2015, 2016, 2017) and the Angels (2019)

• Selected in the 2nd round (74th overall) in the 2010 MLB draft of the Giants

• Set season records for runs (76), hits (94 – since surpassed), triples (8) and total bases (176) in 2009

• Position in the top 10 in career runs (161 – T-9th) and total bases (369 – 10th)

• Its 26 home careers are the 10th most in UVA history; His 16 in 2009 are the third most in a single season

• His 16 house runs in 2009 were the third most in school history

• Irvine Regional 2009 and Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team 2009

• 2008 ACC All-Academic Team

SS – Chris Taylor (2010-12)

• Prepared in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 MLB draft

• Walk-off single in 2011 Super Regional vs.. UC Irvine to send UVA to second College World Series

• Named after Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team 2011 and ACC All-Tournament Team 2011

• His 63 points scored in 2011 led the ACC and are the fifth most in school history

• Holds school record for bats in a season (285 – in 2011)

• Was named the Co-MVP of the NLCS 2017 and played in the World Series 2017 and 2018

.

advertisement