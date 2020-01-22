Chris Tarrant's creepy train journey on Extreme Railways

advertisement

Traveling by train has a reputation as a staid mode of transport, but the extreme railways of Chris Tarrant waste that idea.

After all, it is difficult to relax when you are trapped in a Kenyan prison or observe the ritual impalement of a teddy bear with a pencil.

“The crew and I stared at each other as,” Oh my god, “says host Chris Tarrant, his voice shuddering at the memory.

You may be wondering “Why does a hug suffer from a graphic graphite in a train show?” Well, we’ll get to that in a minute.

Tarrant has hosted six seasons of the popular series that bears its name, and takes viewers on a ride along the world’s most interesting railways.

In the last season, he visits four destinations, including Turkey, where he examines the use of the modern high-speed rail network by Ireland, and Ireland, which has one of the oldest rail networks in the world.

He also visits Romania, follows the path of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and rides the railway network of Romania in search of the vampire’s lair. Interestingly, Stoker has never visited Romania, but his meticulous research has made a map for those who want to trace the lead of the novel. He even studied the timetable of the Transylvanian train for accuracy.

Dracula is thought to have been inspired by Vlad the Spietser, a Romanian nobleman who brutally executed his enemies.

Tarrant, naturally curious about the torture methods that Vlad used, asks someone he calls a “very nice young historian” how Vlad executed about 20,000 people.

“She produced from a bag, a teddy bear, and a pencil. And she put the teddy bear on his back and stuck the pencil straight up an a *** essentially through the body, coming from the top of the head or shoulder, “he remembers.

The victims were then placed in a perpendicular position and left to bleed while Vlad and his friends were partying.

“I said to the girl,” This is as bad as Hitler or Stalin. This is terrible. ”

“And she said,” No, no, he’s a great national hero. We love him. We love his memory ‘.

“I love Romania very much,” Tarrant adds, “but this thing about the impaling, oh my god,” he moans.

His last trip to Kenya (screening later this year) turned out to be a ‘surreal’ experience for the British presenter.

“It was just the craziest. We were eventually arrested,” he says.

“We were really ready. It was just like the last afternoon and we were just waiting to go to an airport.

“Suddenly, while I talk to the camera, I see various police officers gabbling a little from my eyes to my director, and then a whole truckload of police arrives in camouflage with AK47 guns.

“I think,” What the hell have we done? ” We had received our permit and the permit was in order, but whoever wrote the permit would not have bothered to tell anyone else. “

The 73-year-old says: “It was really frightening. We were running like a frenzy. But Kenya itself, I mean the railroad in Kenya, it was an amazing achievement.”

It was also one that cost a lot. “So many people died building this railroad – I mean hundreds died. They had cholera, snake bites, dysentery, malaria, all that stuff. They came to this part called the Tsavo desert and they camped by the river. while they were building the bridge built to cross the river and these two lions appeared. “

The Uganda Railway is a notorious railway line known as the Lunatic Line because of the many problems that occurred during construction, including the arrival of the Tsavo people-eaters – a few lions hungry for workers.

“It was probably one of the most incredible railways I have ever filmed,” says Tarrant.

It is the fascinating stories behind the railways in the world and the power they have to connect people and places that make Tarrant enthusiastic.

“What I am not is a train spotter,” he says. “I like trains, but I am not very excited about them.

“I like railways. You look at some of these great gorges or wild rivers or deserts or whatever and you think, “How the hell did they build this?” “”

