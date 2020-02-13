There is new music on the horizon by Chris Stapleton. The singer sat down with Taste of Country ahead of Keith Urban’s All for the Hall benefit concert on Monday (February 11) and announced that the songs had been written – and he’s now in the studio.

Stapleton also told Rolling Stone that some of the songs were created with legendary guitarist Mike Campbell from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

“He’s probably my favorite guitarist of all time. It was cool to sit with him and write some songs. We did some last year too,” said Stapleton, adding that he also worked with country rock super producer Dave Cobb have .

Stapleton told both RS and Taste of Country that he can’t commit himself to new material coming out in 2020. “I don’t want to make any promises, but there is probably new music on the way.”

Stapleton first met Campbell in 2017 when he played for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on a set at Wrigley Field in Chicago during the rock band’s 40th anniversary tour. The “Fire Away” singer will return to the venue this summer on his All-American Road Show Tour 2020 with Campbell and Campbell’s band Dirty Knobs.

The singer talked about how his music is influenced by artists of today and yesterday. “I like older music more, that’s my biggest influence,” he says. “But people always come. Marcus King is really cool … we brought Yola onto the street and it’s really cool to see her.”

Stapleton’s tour starts in March with dates through October. In addition to Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the Highwomen and the aforementioned Marcus King Band and Yola.

The 41-year-old is a fan of tradition, but also a fan of the diversity that the modern music business enables. “The world is now a wider place where everyone just likes what they want and doesn’t put labels on things, and it’s really great to see,” he says.

Stapleton will also be on stage with George Strait when Strait plays at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 22nd.

