Chris Packham claims his statements about not having children are “misogynistic and racist”

Chris Packham has made suggestions that his comments about not having children are “misogynistic” and “racist”.

The naturalist criticized the claims during a Good Morning Britain debate by saying people should consider having fewer children to deal with the climate crisis.

His comments, which included consideration of consumption values, are part of his BBC Two documentary 7.7 Billion People and Counting.

The program includes Chris, 58, who travels around the world to see how the rapidly growing population on the planet is developing.

He said to the hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “Our mission is to get people to think about the impact of our human population.

“If you want to see how you want to reproduce, that’s fine.

(Image: ITV)

“We are asking a very important question, and that means what impact does this huge population have on the world.”

GMB guest Ella Wheelan said that although she agreed that more people consume more, she argued that population growth in the west was slowing.

She said: “It is sinking in the west, in places like South Sudan, Chad, Niger, it is very high.

“So when we talk about preventing people from having children, and that will have an impact, the uncomfortable background to all the discussions that people like Chris Packham have is essentially that they want to keep certain people from having children who have a higher birth rate and mostly black people.

(Image: ITV)

“People in the West are allowed to continue doing what they want, and that’s the problem.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘racist’, but much of the argument about population control, which includes a Malthusian, a misanthropic, and a deeply immoral element that raises questions of different values ​​in society.”

She added that it was “deeply immoral” to blame women.

(Image: ITV)

Chris returned to the claims that his comments “border on racism, misogyny and sexism”.

He said, “I think I have to be really clear here, Piers and Susanna. I know we like a bit of controversy, but there is no racist cell in my body and I don’t ask anyone in the world if it’s in sub- Sahara Africa or the United States to have no children.

“I do not ask or suggest anything that is not voluntary.”

Chris also denied that he had a “misogynistic cell in his body”.

He continued: “The most important thing we have pointed out is consumption. If everyone in the world were to be consuming the same thing as in Britain at this point in time, we would need two additional planets.

(Image: ITV)

“If everyone were to consume the same thing as in the United States, we would need four additional planets.

“The sub-Saharan African population is beginning to grow, as are their aspirations in a legitimate sense, and as a result their consumption will increase. We’re not talking about blacks, whites, Christians or Muslims – we’re talking about organisms and theirs Ability to consume resources that no longer exist on our planet. “

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV on weekdays at 6 a.m.

