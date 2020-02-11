KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) – A dad-daughter trio causes a stir after the talent show on Friday at the Lemm Elementary School in spring.

Chris Larmouth and his six and seven year old daughters Ellie and Eva took the stage to perform a family act with vocals and provisional acrobatics.

What the crowd didn’t know, however, was that the stunning performance started as an occasional bedtime routine designed for fun.

“We only played around before bed to extend bedtime,” said Chris.

His daughters loved to practice balancing on hands, feet and shoulders.

They eventually created routines and he said it was her grandmother who saw her first and loved her.

Chris and Ellie were in a routine and practiced for months. Eva started singing when she practiced the song “Into the Unknown” that she would play.

Months of hard work were shown in the only parent / student performance of the night.

“It was really special. I mean seeing the progress and seeing that they were ready to stick to something. There were times when it wasn’t so easy. They did it over and over again.”

The end result blew the crowd away after seeing the breathtaking nude that came out of the bedroom.

