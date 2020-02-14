Chris Janson says he was only half fun when he asked to be part of “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy”, the new Cadillac Three song with Travis Kick.

The group accepted the offer anyway, and Janson is certainly not angry with them. The “Done” singer is not only part of a pretty cool rock country anthem, but also shares that he is thrilled to work with a group of old friends and a longtime personal idol.

In an interview with Taste of Country, Janson went out of his way to praise the group with which he shares a similar career growth curve from the Nashville era. “I came to this city with these guys, so they’re made of the same fabric,” he says. “Their songs are great and they are just a badass rock band with country flair.”

Watch: The Cadillac Three Play “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” Live:

In fact, Janson released his first radio single on Sony Music Nashville in 2010 when TC3 switched from rock band American Bang to Cadillac Three. When singer Jaren Johnston told him they were going to cut Kick’s vocals for the Country Fuzz album (released February 7), the 33-year-old Missouri native didn’t mind cutting it. During the recording it ended with a verse and harmonica solo version.

In terms of kick, Janson has nothing but praise for the voice and guitar playing of the hit maker of the 90s. Both are also Grand Ole Opry members. “He’s a nice guy too, and who doesn’t love his music?” Janson muses. “It’s pretty timeless. I grew up with it.”

Janson is currently headlining the Real Friends Tour, named after the Real Friends album (2019). “Done” is the continuation of the “Good Vibes” chart.

Check out the best drinking songs from Country Music: