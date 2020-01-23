Chris Janson is obsessed with this seasonal Starbucks drink

advertisement

If Chris Janson is particularly energetic, it could be because of all the caffeine he has consumed. The 33-year-old just announced that he is obsessed with a seasonal Starbucks drink, which he buys in bulk when it is available, and kept in his fridge so that he can drink several of them each day until they run out.

“It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte – only from Starbucks,” Janson said on ABC News. “Nobody does it as well as they do.”

Unfortunately, Pumpkin Spice Latte is only available during the holidays, so Janson traveled to all nearby Starbucks to get as many as possible before they ran out.

“I closed all the hiding places in Nashville because they stop Thanksgiving,” said Janson. “But that’s not good enough for me. So I know there are targets and all kinds of things that Starbucks have. So … I would go in there and liquidate them.”

“I’ll buy it 10 at a time,” he continued. “I put it in my fridge and I drink it with my fist. I had six today.”

But even that wasn’t enough for Janson, so he persuaded a Starbucks employee to show him how to make it so he could enjoy it at any time.

“It’s easy. You have to do it with a Starbucks espresso machine,” said Janson. “So now I’m getting one of them. That could be my # 1 gift.”

“Then just pour in the pumpkin spice I got from eBay and drink it,” he added. “Add a little milk and stir it up and do it … but I don’t drink coffee other than that.”

Janson’s favorite drink is, at least when his pumpkin spice slats run out, either mountain dew or water. The “Good Vibes” singer has no problem writing and publishing drinking songs like “I Can Fix a Drink” and “The Power of Positive Drinkin ‘”, although he rarely records himself.

“I like a nice pomegranate martini because I think it tastes good,” Janson told PopCulture.com. “I like a nice French flirt martini because I think it tastes good, but I’m not an excessive type. I used to be, but I’m not anymore. When I got married, I stopped. I will to do.” in other words, I can count how many martinis I’ve had on two hands in the past decade, and that’s it. “

Photo credit: Getty / Erika Goldring

