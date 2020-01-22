Chris Froome wanted to take action again next month after a horror crash

advertisement

Chris Froome returns to racing on the UAE Tour next month, while continuing his recovery from career-threatening injuries last June.

Froome, 34, suffered multiple fractured bones, including a fractured straight thigh, a fractured hip, and fractured ribs when he bumped into a wall at high speed during a recon-ride at the Criterium du Dauphine last summer.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner has set himself the goal of being at the start line for the Tour de France in June, determined to win a record title as the fifth Tour.

Good news! I’m going to race back on the @uae_tour 🚴🏻‍♂️💨😁 pic.twitter.com/nR8lfw5YNr

– Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 22, 2020

His long-awaited return to racing comes when he starts the week-long UAE Tour, which begins on February 23.

In a short video posted from a training camp, Froome said: “The training here went very well here in Gran Canaria, so I am really happy to announce that I am starting my season on the UAE Tour next month, starting in Dubai.

“It’s a race I missed last year, so it’s a great place for me to start my season this season. Thanks for all the support, so see you on the road.”

“The only appointment I made myself is the Tour de France. The prospect of going for a fifth yellow jersey is huge for me.”

In his first interview in 2020, @chrisfroome gives us the latest update on his training and recovery, his # TDF2020 focus, plus a message for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ebwMyhXODB

– Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) January 17, 2020

Froome returned to driving in September and made a brief appearance in the team time trial at the end of the Saitama Criterium season in Japan.

He joins a provisional starting list for the UAE Tour, including former world champion Alejandro Valverde, Giro d’Italia, last year’s king of mountains Giulio Ciccone, and Froome’s teammate Rohan Dennis, the reigning world time trial champion.

