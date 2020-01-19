advertisement

The new thriller “Defending Jacob” by Apple TV +, led by Chris Evans, will premiere in three episodes this spring, the company said on Sunday. The streaming service will discontinue the first offers in the series on Friday, April 24th. This is followed by new episodes every week.

Based on William Landay’s bestseller of the same name, the character-driven thriller is a limited series that revolves around a shocking crime in a small town in Massachusetts. He is followed by a deputy district attorney (Evans) who, according to the streamer’s official description, “is torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

Jacob’s defenders are Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jaeden Martell (Knives Out), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards)).

advertisement

The series was created, written and produced as an executive producer by Mark Bomback, who is also on board as a showrunner. Directed by Oscar nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), who also acts as executive producer. In addition to the main role in the series, Evans will appear as executive producer with EPs Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

Are you excited to see Evans Stern in a small series? Check out another photo below and write your thoughts in the comments!

advertisement