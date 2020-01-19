advertisement

Chris Boyd, the Kiwi coach from Northampton, has warned that other English rugby clubs do not have to dangle ‘pot of gold’ for the players of star Saracens whose club needs to be relegated for salary capacities.

Premiership Rugby, which manages the English top layer, said Saturday (Sunday NZ time) that Saracens will complete the current season before being taken to the second level RFU championship.

The London-based club has won four of the last five English titles and three of the last four European Cup titles.

However, those victories were followed by allegations of rotting the rules for the salary limit of the English league by making payments to companies owned by Saracens players.

Nathan Stirk



At the start of the current season, Saracens were fined £ 5.6 million ($ NZ 11 million) and committed 35 points after admitting that they had exceeded salary payments in the last three seasons.

GETTY IMAGES

The English captain Owen Farrell of Saracens.

Premiership Rugby’s decision to relegate Saracens next season will cast doubt on the future of some of the club’s players in England, including captain Owen Farrell of the national team, star lock Maro Itoje, fullback Elliot Daly and whore Jamie George.

Boyd, who coached the hurricanes for the 2016 Super Rugby title and is now in his second season at Northampton, said it would be difficult for other English clubs to absorb Saracens players.

“If you think clubs suddenly find a pot of gold to beat Saracens players, I would say you are mistaken,” Boyd told Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

“We are like most clubs trying to manage their budget very closely and there is certainly no £ 500,000 waiting for someone.”

DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES

Saracens midfielder Nick Tompkins after the European Chamions Cup victory in 2019.

Boyd said that the Northampton roster was not complete for next season, but he was “very happy” with the group head.

“They have very good players at Saracens, but in the end we almost have the group that we really enjoy working with.

“We are all ready, but two or three places for next year.”

Saracens are relegated from the Premiership after a second deduction of 35 points this season.

