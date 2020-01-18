Chris Borland Criticizes Wisconsin Badgers, NFL in Netflix Documentation National sport

advertisement

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland spoke sharply about the football program and his short time in the NFL in a Netflix documentary released this week.

Borland appeared in two of three parts of “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” a documentary film about the life and death of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England patriot who was convicted of murder and has committed suicide in the meantime Jail.

Ohio-born Borland, who won three Big Ten Championships during his Badgers career, criticized the program and college football as a whole for the position he has given players.

“In Wisconsin, I was amazed at how seriously the training was taken. I played in every special team, I ran a scout team, I ran with our two in defense. Objective, just like too much of a burden for anyone. And I saw a row of our upper class with their pants up to their knees just waiting to get their Toradol injection. And I didn’t know that when I was 18. I thought, “Oh my god, these 15 upper-class starters take steroids before the game.” Completely naive. I later found out that it was Toradol, the pain reliever administered by our team docs, so that the boys could play with whatever they were up to, ”said Borland in the second part of the series.

“To see that at 18, it was really revealing how seriously it is taken. A little bit of my first look at:” It’s very real. It’s a big industry. And they’re ready, basically kids and young men integrate into situations that threaten their long-term health just to hit the northwest. “

Brian Lucas, director of Football Brand Communications at UW, said that player well-being is paramount when making decisions.

“We can’t exactly describe what Chris was talking about, but we can tell you that everyone who is injured is going through a process that they must complete before returning to the field. This process is different for every person and every injury, but we won’t clarify anyone until our medical personnel determine that they are ready for action again. Our team doctors do not allow them to return if we believe that the sports students are in any way exposed to anything other than the normal risk of injury from football, ”said Lucas.

“Our team doctors prescribe a variety of medications to our athletes, including oral Toradol. The restricted use of Toradol is managed and closely monitored by our team doctors. When administered, this is done with the consent of the sports student, who will provide educational materials on benefits and possible side effects prior to consent. “

Borland’s participation in the documentary focuses on the relationship between repeated head trauma in soccer and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has been identified in a number of NFL veterans. Mike Webster, UW Alum, a Lodi-American by birth and former Pittsburgh Steelers center, was the first to be diagnosed with an illness that has caused some affected players to develop dementia and suicide.

Borland, who played a total of 366 duels for UW, said he was so intent on being successful as a player that he could rule out the risks.

“When you’re so focused and there are so many internal and external expectations of you, it doesn’t matter, it’s crazy, out of sight. I wanted to be a Hallback of the Hall of Fame. I think that’s why you can commit suicide Ignore Junior Seau, ”he said.

That changed after his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

After being drafted into the third round of the 2014 NFL draft and recording 107 tackles as a beginner, he retired in March 2015 due to head injuries. Borland said in the documentary that he experienced symptoms of concussions such as ringing in the ears and imbalance on a weekly basis.

Borland has made his decision since he retired and he thinks football is dangerous.

“In my minimal interaction with people who are high in the NFL, I believe there is some level of hubris,” said Borland.

“They have a day of the week, football is a religion, and whether they fly a flag, claim an injury, or put players in the blue tent, the reason why football is the most popular sport is because it is violent.” So you are not in the health business, but in the violence business. The players joke that Dracula runs the blood bank. “

