Happy Birthday: Get ready to think and act responsibly. Make this year a busy year full of ideas and plans to help you get closer to your goal. Don’t waste time discussing or spontaneously spending. Calculate every step you take to maximize your chances of achieving what you set out to do. Do not make promises that you cannot keep. Their numbers are 7, 15, 23, 26, 32, 37, 43.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Take stock of how you maintain your mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. Improve your health and well-being. Avoid discussions that could lead to disagreement. Participate in something you want to achieve with passion. A personal situation will confuse you. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Discuss sensitive issues. Deal with people you work with and gather information and skills to help you make progress. The more you improve your image, your qualifications and your relationship with your contemporaries, the better. Make positive changes. 5 Stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Do what is best for you and not what someone is pushing you to do. The best way to get what you want is to do the work yourself. A love affair will improve if you pay attention. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): You have more options than you can imagine. Don’t be satisfied; looking for something better. You may not like change, but a different approach to life will stimulate your mind, imagination, and desire for personal improvement. Take better care of your health. 4 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Be realistic about what you can do. If you lead someone you count on, it will be expensive. Personal gains are within your grasp if you actively pursue your goals. Romance is in the stars. 5 Stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Look for the less obvious and you will understand what is possible. Do not leave anything to the imagination. Add so much detail to everything you do, including updating your appearance and attitude. Build more confidence in yourself and in what you have to offer. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Strive to reach your goal and help those who have something to offer but who do not accept the impossible. Someone will take advantage of you and your generosity if you are too accommodating. Emphasize love and romance. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Explore lifestyles and pastimes. If you change your lifestyle here and there, you will see what you have already achieved. An offer is on the way. Be hardworking and take everything you can think of seriously. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): A change can prompt you, but before you take off or sign up for anything, tie loose ends together. Bureaucratic problems can be taken hostage if they are not quickly resolved. Put together a deal or close a chapter in your life. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22nd – Jan. 19th): Avoid being fooled by a fast-talking person trying to separate you from your hard-earned money. Being generous doesn’t mean you have to pay for others. You can be generous with your time, affection and services. Make a difference. 5 Stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Plan your every move and pay close attention to details. Do not leave anything to chance and you will get what you want. Helping others is honorable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you emotionally or financially. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Someone will have a hidden agenda. Whether it is a colleague, a friend or a family, look for ulterior motives. Make the changes you want. People you like will not help you. A lack of honesty and integrity is evident. 3 stars

Birthday child: You are hardworking, humanitarian and resourceful. They are practical and intense.

