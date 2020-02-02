Advertisement

Young creative people, I know you have a hard time saving. It’s hard because you’re trying to be everything at the same time. an entrepreneur, a fashion enthusiast and socialit, a lifestyle connoisseur, a YouTube blogger and someone who goes on vacation at least once a year.

You want a balanced life, even in your early twenties. They want to wear good hair, designer clothes and good shoes, hold business meetings over cocktails and overpriced food. You want to attend shows and festivals and have the latest iPhone with a MacBook.

Is that wrong at all? Want nice things? Live a great life? You don’t think you’re balling too hard – after all, it’s not like you have omelets and expensive drinks for breakfast every day.

It is not wrong. It is not wrong to want to afford nice things. There’s nothing wrong with wearing good hair and clothing, doing something every day, holding cocktail-inspired meetings, using an iPhone X, and still running a business in your twenties.

It’s not wrong, but maybe you’re not entirely realistic.

It’s just self-induced pressure. You just finished school, no uncle or aunt got you a job and you work it out on your own, some of these things will take a little longer.

However, it is not entirely your fault that you feel that way. With the new world of social media, we now live in a fast moving environment. Everyone seems to be fine buying Benz, making beautiful suggestions to their friends, buying houses and cars for their parents, swinging good shoes, going on vacation, getting verified on Instagram, and so on ,

So here you are and try hard to be in your little beginning. They devote themselves entirely to their business, do their best in your craft and try to save enough money to invest in other things. But frankly, it’s hard! Because you need a new shoe – this one shoe has appeared on your side so often. You need to use Uber to get to your meeting in the overpriced lounge. You have to keep up appearances. We didn’t talk about birthdays – where to celebrate them, professional pictures and all that. It’s really not easy.

Relax … you do too much. They try to be everything at the same time and show that life is great. Not that life isn’t really good for you, but not in the terms you use to quantify it.

Take a breather and relax. You can’t go on like this. You can’t always paint the perfect picture. It is true that everyone blows and secures the bag on Instagram, but you are not “everyone”. You are you; You yourself know where you come from, your dreams, your goals and what you hope to achieve.

I know you want to do nice things for mom, you want to have a big Instagram wedding, you want to go to Dubai and you want to live a bit. But in truth, you’re fine. More than you know. Outside of the other standards we impose on ourselves, really try.

Learn to grow again. Do you remember when you were in elementary school and your needs and desires were in nature? Cookies, sweets and unlimited TV time. Then in secondary school your needs and wishes matured into money, exam stress, school parties and a good friend.

That’s what we need – a step back from the excessive pressure to “blow” and give us time to grow. Good things take time.

Identify the needs / desires of your current level and stick to them. The latest iPhone is great to have, but let’s face it, it just has to wait. Always asking, is that really a need? I tell you you save more.

Always remember you are fine.

