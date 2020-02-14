Husband of the year! Chip wins drew the sweetest valentine surprise for his beloved wife, Joanna Gaines, The fixer upper alum gave fans a glimpse of his romantic gesture when he shared a picture on his Instagram on Friday, February 14th.

“Jo loves love letters!” The 45-year-old has painted a photo of a massive heart and an arrow on the side of one of the silos on his company’s property. “And I love @joannagaines. So I did a night mission here in the silos in Waco, Texas to try to light a beacon in her heart. “

Chip, who has been married to Jo, 41, since 2003, added delightfully: “So many memories in the books, sweet girl, and so many more will come.” Aww!

Fans of the HGTV power couple – who are also proud parents of the children Drake (15), Ella (14), Duke (11), Emmie (10) and the 1-year-old crew – flooded the chip comment area with sweet messages. “And so you win Valentine’s Day. Chip, you are #husbandgoals,” wrote one fan, while another repeated: “I love the way you love her! And how she loves you again!” A third added: “Precious, chip!”

Although Joanna hasn’t yet publicly recognized her husband’s heartwarming act, she was overjoyed to see the sweet surprise. Given that the We Are the Gardeners author and red-haired guy had their hands full raising their youngest son last year, we bet that Chip’s gift meant Jo more than ever.

Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / Shutterstock

In addition, the longtime Lovebirds have committed themselves to their upcoming TV network in the last year. As fans remember, the home renovation gurus announced that their popular HGTV reality show, which ran for five seasons from May 2013 to April 2018, would end in September 2017.

Weeks later, Jo and Chip announced that they would start their own TV network. When the couple tried to keep fans as current as possible, they recently announced that their network would be officially launched by October 2020.

“A little rusty, but we’re back!” The fond mother of five wrote in a social media post in December 2019. “Our network will start in October 2020 (which feels so fast yet so far away at the same time). Let the countdown begin! “

We can’t wait to have Chip and Jo back on our TV screens!