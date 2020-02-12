Go, crew, go! Chip wins and Joanna Gaines showed the world how adorable her 1 year old son is when the five year old father shared on Instagram a video of the little boy chasing a cute baby goat.

The video begins with the crew discovering the goat and chasing it. Just when it looks like he’s catching it, the furry animal starts to run away. In this cat-and-mouse game, the 45-year-old Chip funny wrote a few words about the video that his son would probably say.

You read: “Hello friend. Can I stroke you? Please come here. “After watching the goat for a while, the crew stopped to look aside. His father said funny at that moment, “What was that?” When his son started the persecution again, he said, “Okay, back to you. Come on, friend. “

The clip ends with the crew finally catching the animal. “I have my boyfriend,” Chip wrote, using the hashtags “#TwoLambs #BestFriends”.

Since the crew’s welcome in 2018, Chip and Joanna, 41, have posted some cute photos of their son interacting with the animals on their farm. The couple lives a quiet life in the country, but their lives are actually pretty busy.

After leaving Fixer Upper in 2018 to focus more on their children, Chip and Joanna announced that they would be the next big company to enter the hospitality industry.

“Chip and I are very happy to hear that we will open the doors to a boutique hotel in downtown Waco, Texas in 2021!” Said Joanna in a blog post. “If you’ve followed our work, you may notice a pattern – Chip and I are always drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home.”

“So when a project like the one we announce today comes on the market and connects what we’re most passionate about – home, hospitality and restoration – we can’t help but go all-in,” she added added.

We cannot see how this develops. The crew has some really successful parents!