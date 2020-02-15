Play a supporting role. Even though Chip gains always saw himself as a big star, that all changed when he met his wife, Joanna Gaines,

“During elementary school, I was the popular guy, the athlete, the comedian,” wrote the 45-year-old Chip in an essay for the spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the lifestyle magazine of the famous couple. “When I graduated from high school, I was a pretty impressive chameleon – always ready to take off my socks on everyone I met.” Things got even better when HGTV asked them to play in Fixer Upper.

“In the truest sense of the word, it seemed like I was going to be the superstar I always imagined,” he recalled, but as the second season went around, something became clear: his love was the star and he did let it go the network managers know in an unforgettable meeting.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

“I was expecting a standing ovation. Everyone at the table answered me with these expressions of amazement and confusion, not about how unbelievable my answer had been, but because they had no earthly idea what I was talking about, ”said the television star. “The reality was when Jo spoke that it changed the dynamics of our meetings.”

“People sat up in their chairs and leaned forward … I was slowly realizing that this universe we had entered was actually built for Joanna in the lead role, not for me,” Chip added. “You see, something is built into the fabric of Joanna’s being that is quietly imperative and is meant to be shared with the world. She is a visionary. She is fascinating. Even if it may not look like I thought that these properties should look like. “

“The role I was born for was ultimately not the one that was meant for me,” Chip concluded. “Instead, I took on my supporting role, a role I’m really honored for. And I have to tell you it was the absolute joy of my life!” So amazing!

Today the two are married and share five children – Drake, 14; Ella Rose, 13; Duke, 11; Emmie Kay [9] and Crew [1]. Chip and Joanna will also start their own TV network this summer and open a boutique hotel next year.

These two are sure to live the dream!