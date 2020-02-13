After years of thinking that Chip Gaines was destined for the spotlight, Chip Gaines likes to play a “support role” for woman and fixer upper co-star Joanna Gaines. In an article from the upcoming spring issue of the Magnolia Journal entitled “Best Supporting Role”, Chip tells how the couple has become a power duo and not only the Magnolia TV network planned for this summer, but also a boutique Hotel in Waco has built on top of all of their ongoing Magnolia projects.

In the essay extracted by PEOPLE, Chip revealed that he always felt he was meant for public life, even if he considered a future as president as a child.

“During primary school, I was the popular guy, the athlete, the comedian,” he recalled. “When I graduated from high school, I was a pretty impressive chameleon – always ready to take off my socks on everyone I met.”

When he and Joanna were asked by HGTV to star on their breakout show Fixer Upper, Chip said he felt that his time had come to become a star.

“In the truest sense of the word, it seemed like I would be the superstar I always imagined,” he wrote, noting that Joanna felt the opposite of being in the spotlight.

However, in the second season of the show, Chip noticed that Joanna could be the star he had always imagined, while he might be able to better support her. This became particularly clear to Chip when he met HGTV managers, and when asked a question, he replied with an answer that he had “rehearsed since birth … I expected an almost standing ovation. Everyone at the table would do it.” Answer me with these expressions of amazement and confusion, not about how unbelievable my answer had been, but because they had no earthly idea what I was talking about. “

However, when Joanna reacted much more subdued, people tended to listen.

“The reality was when Jo spoke that it was changing the dynamics of our meetings,” he recalled. “People sat up in their chairs and leaned forward … I was beginning to realize that this universe we had entered was actually built for Joanna in the lead role, not for me.”

“Any fantasy I had about my own future faded compared to the potential I saw in Jo,” he continued. “You see, there is something built into the fabric of Joanna’s being that is quietly imperative and should be shared with the world. She is a visionary. She is captivating. Even if it does not look like I thought that these properties look like should. “”

Since then, he’s been happy not only to be his wife’s co-star and partner, but also her biggest fan.

“The role I was born for was ultimately not the one for me,” Chip concluded. “Instead, I took on my supporting role, a role that I really enjoy playing. And I have to tell you, it was the absolute joy of my life!”

Photo credit: Larry Busacca, Getty