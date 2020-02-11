According to scientists, the number of chinstrap penguins in an important Antarctic habitat for birds has dropped by almost three fifths within half a century.

For each colony surveyed on Elephant Island, northeast of the Antarctic Peninsula, the number of breeding pairs has decreased since the last survey in 1971, with some populations declining by up to 77% during this period.

Overall, the number of chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island has decreased by almost 60%, from 122,550 breeding pairs recorded in the survey 50 years ago to 52,786 today.

Researchers from Stony Brook University and Northeastern University in the United States took part in a Greenpeace expedition to the region and examined chinstrap penguins in the important habitat of Elephant Island.

Reduced sea ice and warmer oceans as a result of climate change may have resulted in less krill, the small shrimp-like creatures that the penguins mainly feed on.

Dr. Heather J Lynch of Stony Brook University and one of the expedition’s research leaders said, “Such significant declines in penguin numbers indicate that the Southern Ocean ecosystem has changed fundamentally over the past 50 years and that the impact of the food web is escalating in species like Chinstrap Penguins.Chinstrap Penguin on the banks of Elephant Island in Antarctica (Christian Aslund / Greenpeace / PA)

“Although several factors can play a role, all the evidence we have suggests that climate change is responsible for the changes we see.”

The new study was released after a new record high of 18.3 ° C (64.9 ° F) was reported in Antarctica, exceeding the previous record high of 17.5 ° C (63.5 ° F) in March 2015 ,

Louisa Casson, Greenpeace Oceans Campaigner, said: “Penguins are an iconic species, but this new research shows how the climate emergency has decimated their numbers and has far-reaching effects on wildlife in the most remote corners of the earth. Island has fallen significantly (Christian Aslund / Greenpeace / PA)

And she urged: “2020 is a critical year for our oceans.

“Governments must respond to science and this spring sign a strong global ocean treaty with the United Nations that can create a network of marine protected areas to protect marine life and help these creatures adapt to our rapidly changing climate . “