SYDNEY (AP) – The Chinese women’s soccer team won two consecutive games during the Olympic qualifying tournament after being quarantined in an Australian hotel for almost two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China scored five goals in the first half in Monday’s 5-0 win over Taiwan and won 6-1 in Thailand’s Asian qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics last Friday. China will face Australia on Thursday and are likely to take first place in Group B. The two best teams in the group will qualify for two places in the home and away playoffs against the two best teams in Group A at the Olympic Games.

Tang Jiali opened the game against Taiwan in the fifth minute before Wu Haiyan took control of the game in the 25th minute with a four-goal shot, including a pair by Wang Shanshan.

China should host the qualifiers in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, and then in Nanjing before the tournament was moved to Australia for health and safety reasons.

The crew and staff spent almost two weeks in a hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, before arriving in Sydney on the eve of their Thailand game.

Four Chinese players stayed at home, including Wang Shuang, the 2018 Asian Football Confederation player.

The virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 40,600 people worldwide. China reported 908 deaths out of 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

