An elderly Chinese tourist infected with COVID-19 died in France, Paris said on Saturday, becoming the first casualty in Europe and the fourth time outside of mainland China in an epidemic that has shaken the world.

The outbreak, which presumably stems from a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has affected the world’s second largest economy and presented the ruling Communist Party with a major challenge.

Beijing’s latest figures on Saturday showed 66,492 cases and 1,523 deaths, mainly in the central province of Hubei. Outside of mainland China, there were about 500 cases in around two dozen countries and territories, with four people dying in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and France.

In the French case, the 80-year-old Chinese man died of pneumonia at the Bichat hospital in Paris due to the flu-like virus, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

After an extended New Year’s holiday, China urgently needs to work again. However, some cities are still closed, the streets are deserted, employees are nervous, and travel bans and quarantine orders are available across the country.

Those returning from Beijing on vacation must undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading.

Many factories have yet to be reopened.

While some hope was expressed this week that the flu-like disease could peak in China, the numbers continue to rise and a trend has been difficult to spot, especially after a reclassification that broadened the definition of cases.

The largest group of cases outside of China was on a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama. Of around 3,700 passengers and crew on board, 285 were tested positive and taken to hospitals.

The United States said on Saturday that it was planning to send a plane to pick up American passengers and take them home, where they were “cautiously” exposed to isolation for another two weeks.

“They are very concerned about the spread of the virus and there is no good way to move people from Japan without the possible transmission of viruses, so it is logical to do so,” said 25-year-old passenger Sawyer Smith.

BEIJING UPBEAT

The United States has imposed some of the toughest restrictions on travelers from China that go beyond the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and insult Beijing. China has asked for scientifically sound reactions and not panic.

In Hong Kong, which was ruled by China and protested Beijing for months, hundreds of demonstrators marched on Saturday to demand that the Chinese mainland border be closed completely and to oppose plans to convert some buildings into quarantine centers.

“Doing that (opening such centers) is like causing more wounds rather than trying to stop the bleeding,” Chan Mei-lin said among the demonstrators. TV pictures showed the police making some arrests and using pepper spray.

The disease, now officially known as Covid-19, has killed around 2% of those infected. Cases have spread faster than other respiratory viruses this century.

A senior Chinese official wanted to express optimism on Saturday.

“The impact of the epidemic on the Chinese economy will be temporary and temporary,” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at the Munich Security Conference.

“When the epidemic is over, subdued consumer demand will quickly subside and the economy will recover strongly.”

The Chinese central bank said on Saturday that the country’s lenders will tolerate a higher level of bad debt as part of its efforts to support companies affected by the epidemic.

“We will support qualified companies so that they can resume their work and production as soon as possible, to maintain stable business operations and to minimize the impact of the epidemic,” said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China.

