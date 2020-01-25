advertisement

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Saturday (Sunday NZT) of the “serious” threat of the “accelerating spread” of the corona virus and urged his government to gather under the central leadership of the Communist Party.

The viral outbreak can be traced back to a natural market in Wuhan and comes in the middle of the busy Lunar New Year travel season, has infected more than 1,200 people worldwide and represents the greatest public health challenge for the Chinese government in more than a decade.

Xi instructed China’s Supreme Administrative Council, the Politburo Standing Committee, to “fully mobilize” resources and manpower to provide medical assistance, ensure safety and order in hospitals and supply markets with supplies for the tense city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

“As long as we are determined … we can win the battle to control the epidemic,” he said according to CCTV state leaders.

The central leadership of the ruling party has formed working groups to manage the crisis directly, amid reports suggesting that local authorities in Wuhan Province and Hubei did not respond as quickly as possible during the early stages of the outbreak last month.

Officials have announced the emergency construction of two brand new hospitals for treating patients in Wuhan, where existing facilities are overcrowded and medical staff collapsing due to exhaustion.

More than a dozen cities in Hubei have been effectively closed and flights are limited at Wuhan, the regional hub.

Across the country, the Chinese authorities have canceled temple fairs and festivals that normally accompany the nation’s biggest public holiday, while the Forbidden City in Beijing, the most popular parts of the Great Wall, and Shanghai Disneyland are all closed to visitors.

The government has also suspended all travel groups from trips outside the country, state media reported, in another attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to new regions and countries. Earlier Saturday the authorities announced plans to temporarily stop inter-county buses to and from Beijing, starting on Sunday.

AP

A worker provides hand sanitizer to a customer at the entrance of a supermarket in the city of Wuhan, China.

The United States, France, and Russia worked to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan despite a blockage of the city.

France has confirmed three cases of the virus and the United States has confirmed two, with at least 50 people in 22 states being observed for the disease according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US is organizing a charter flight on Sunday to fly its citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan, according to The Wall Street Journal. According to the South China Morning Post, French officials are working on a plan to evacuate Wuhan nationals by having them take a bus to Changsha, about 160 kilometers southwest of Wuhan.

And Russian officials are working with China to organize the departure of Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei province, Georgy Egorov, press officer of the Russian embassy in China, told the Russian RIA Novosti. Up to 7,000 Russian citizens are on organized trips in China, the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, Maya Lomidze, told the Russian news agency Interfax.

The International Olympic Committee has moved some of the qualifying tournaments for the Summer Games from Wuhan. From March 3 to 11, Amman, Jordan is organizing boxing match matches for Asia and Oceana that were originally scheduled for Wuhan next month. A women’s football qualifier, which started on February 3 and was also scheduled for Wuhan, has been relocated to Nanjing, China.

AP

Shoppers with face masks pay for their groceries in a supermarket in Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Twenty-four provinces and municipalities in mainland China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Xinjiang, with a combined population of 1.2 billion people, have announced the highest level of emergency aid to try to control the spread of the virus.

Health authorities around the world are watching while three cases have been confirmed in France, two in the United States and one in Australia, all in patients who have recently traveled to China. There have also been cases in Japan, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the United States, at least 50 people are observed for the disease in 22 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after two patients, a man in his thirties from Snohomish County, Washington, and a woman living in Chicago, were confirmed as infected on Tuesday and Friday respectively. Authorities check 50 of the man’s contacts for signs of infection.

Although the outbreak is “a very serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the American public is currently low,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping told a high-level meeting that the country is facing a “serious” threat from the virus.

Microbiologist Yuen, one of the authors of the study, said that the trade in wild animals or game meat has clearly resumed since 2003, something he called “understandable” because changing the food culture of a country is always difficult. But he called on China to better regulate its markets.

“The lesson of this major epidemic is that the life, ecosystem, and habitat of wildlife must be respected,” he said. “If we breach their habitats in terms of agriculture and trade, the viruses of different wild animals can come together with genetic exchanges that can lead to jumping from animal to human and human to human.”

“The price of such an epidemic is huge, and this should not happen again.”

In an accompanying comment in the Lancet, experts called the virus “of global health care,” adding “we must be careful that the current outbreak becomes a long-term epidemic or even a pandemic.”

France confirms that three people have the coronavirus and the health minister says she expects more cases.

In Japan, 400,000 Chinese tourists are expected this week for the Lunar New Year holiday, when resorts and hotels are usually full, including many on direct flights from Wuhan, NHK reported.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that airlines that came to Japan were asked to distribute health surveys and advise customers to report symptoms, while the controls were also stepped up for customers who arrived by cruise ship.

Some politicians and commentators were worried that the virus might disrupt the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, but the organizers tried to downplay the concerns.

“We consider taking measures against infectious diseases as an important part of our plans to organize safe and secure games,” the Olympic organizers said in a statement that promised to work closely with the authorities to discuss the necessary measures.

An owner of a candy store in Hakone, west of Tokyo, takes no risk and lights up a sign in Chinese against people from that country that they are “forbidden” to enter his store, the Asahi newspaper reported.

