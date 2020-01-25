Chinese New Year: which Chinese zodiac sign are you? What does it mean?

advertisement

This year, Chinese New Year heralds the year of the rat. The Chinese zodiac is represented by 12 animals, with the coming year determined by the animal in prominence for that year.

Which Chinese zodiac sign are you?

In order, the zodiac animals are: rat (鼠 —shǔ), ox (牛 —niú), tiger (虎 —hǔ), rabbit (兔 —tù), dragon (龙 —lóng), snake (蛇 —shé), horse (马 —mǎ), goat (羊 —yang), monkey (猴 —hóu), rooster (鸡 —jī), dog (狗 —gǒu), and pig (猪 —zhū).

The zodiac cycle repeats every 12 years, making it easy to find out if it’s your year – just check if your age is a multiple of 12!

Below are the 12 zodiac animals in order with corresponding years.

Rat – 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox – 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger – 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit – 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon – 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Snake – 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Horse – 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Goat – 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Monkey – 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Dog – 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Pig – 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

The years above are a rough guide; keep in mind that if you were born in January or February, this may be slightly different as the new year moves between January 21 and February 20.

What does your Chinese zodiac sign mean?

The 12 zodiac signs each have unique characteristics in Chinese astrology.

Rat: Intelligence, adaptability, swiftness, charm, artistry, socializing

Ox: loyalty, reliability, thoroughness, strength, reasonableness, stability, determination

Tiger: Enthusiasm, courage, ambition, leadership, trust, charisma

Rabbit: reliability, empathy, modesty, diplomacy, sincerity, conviviality

Dragon: Happiness, flexibility, eccentricity, imagination, artistry, spirituality, charisma

Snake: Philosophical, organized, intelligent, intuitive, elegant, thoughtful, decisive

Horse: Adaptable, loyal, brave, ambitious, intelligent, adventurous, strong

Sheep: tasteful, cunning, warm, elegant, charming, intuitive, sensitive, calm

Monkey: Fast, charming, happy, adaptable, clear, versatile, lively, smart

Haan: honest, energetic, intelligent, flamboyant, flexible, diverse, confident

Dog: Loyal, social, courageous, diligent, stable, lively, adaptable, smart

Pig: honorable, philanthropic, determined, optimistic, sincere, social

3. 恭喜 发财 / 恭喜 發財 (Gōngxǐ fācái) “Happiness and prosperity!”

In Mandarin: / gong-sshee faa-tseye /

In Cantonese: Kunghei fatchoy / gong-hey faa-chwhy /

4. 步步高 升 / 步步高 陞 (Bùbù gāoshēng) “A steady rise to high places!” / “Up and down”

In Mandarin: / boo-boo gaoww-shnng /

In Cantonese: / boh-boh goh-sshin /

