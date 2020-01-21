Chinese New Year 2020: what does the Year of the Rat mean to you?

advertisement

Chinese New Year dates vary slightly between years, but the festival usually falls in the Gregorian calendar from January 21 to February 20. The Chinese New Year of 2020 falls this Saturday, January 25, with Year of the Rat festivities that last until Saturday, February 8.

Although most people have heard of Chinese New Year, the event is usually only associated with fireworks and food.

However, Chinese New Year is actually an extensive celebration of culture and life.

Chinese New Year is celebrated by more than a billion people around the world.

To prepare for the Year of the Rat celebration, the didactic team of the leading language learning app Babbel has revealed some of the more unusual aspects of the annual cultural event.

Chinese New Year 2020: the festival is coming Saturday, January 25 (Image: Getty)

Chinese New Year 2020: the event is usually only associated with fireworks and food (Image: Getty)

2020 welcomes the year of the rat:

Every Chinese year is represented by a different animal, with 2020 the Year of the Rat heralds.

Everyone born in this year is probably optimistic and energetic.

The Year of the Rat also has an elemental symbol assigned to the occasion according to a 12-year cycle, with

five elements in total: earth, water, fire, metal and wood.

2020 is part of the Metal cycle, making it a Metal Rat Year that occurs only once every 60 years.

The year in which you were born is also considered as a number of factors in your life, including lucky numbers and flowers.

Depending on a person’s belief in feng shui, it is thought that the year in which a person is born influences how a person should decorate his home, with different colors and geographic directions that can offer prosperity.

The Chinese New Year may have arisen with fighting old beasts:

The Chinese New Year dates from the 14th century BC.

A popular myth states that the festival’s ancient origins relate to a huge beast called the Nian (the Mandarin word for “year”).

Once a year the Nian would leave his mountain home and attack the nearby villages, steal crops and sometimes steal children.

Fortunately, the villagers discovered that the mythical monster was chased away by loud sounds, fire and the color red – the color that is central to the New Year celebrations.

This mythological origin says that the holiday was made to scare the Nian.

Although this is often considered an old myth, there is actually no written evidence of the story before the 20th century.

Chinese New Year 2020: Chinese New Year is actually an extensive celebration of culture and life (Image: Getty)

Chinese New Year creates epic migrations:

Traveling during the Chinese New Year holidays is generally seen as quite a job.

Called the Chunyun period, the annual event is the largest annual human migration in the world.

In 2017, the authorities in China worked to handle an estimated 3 billion journeys by land, sea, rail and air over a 40-day period.

Those who do not travel will instead watch the dramatic New Year gala from China Central Television, the most watched event on television.

Chinese New Year is the most explosive holiday:

China is known as the maker of fireworks and the country remains the largest producer of fireworks.

China does not export all of them, which means it has one of the largest fireworks shows in the world on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Originally, exploding bamboo, or pao chuk, was used during Chinese New Year because when bamboo is

set on fire, expands the wood and finally bursts it with a bang.

When black powder was invented, it was put in the bamboo for an even louder and brighter explosion.

Paper envelopes eventually replaced bamboo to make fireworks, which literally exploded in popularity and are used throughout China to celebrate Chinese New Year.

However, because of the dangers of irresponsible use of stoppers, unpopular steps have been taken in recent years to ban the sale of fireworks.

Chinese New Year 2020: Every Chinese year is represented by a different animal, with 2020 the Year of the Rat heralds (Image: Getty)

Cleaning is an important part of celebrating the new year:

Another tradition that is somewhat less explosive is cleaning the house during the Chinese New Year.

In preparation for the New Year celebrations, people are wiping away all the old trash that has filled their lives.

It is believed to great relief to literally sweep away the remains of the past year.

But others think that you don’t have to do much cleaning in the days after Chinese New Year to prevent you from wiping away happiness.

Chinese New Year 2020: everyone born in this part of the zodiac cycle is probably optimistic and energetic in character (Image: Getty)

The reunion dinner is central to the Chinese New Year:

During the 15 days of festivities, Chinese New Year is filled with different traditions, from the opening fireworks to the closing Lantern Festival.

However, the most important ritual of all takes place the night before the new year.

Several generations of a family come together during the annual reunion dinner.

Often the meal consists of eight different dishes, because the number eight is considered a symbol of prosperity in China.

Courses generally include chicken, pork, fish, noodles, and dumplings.

Chinese New Year 2020: 2020 is part of the Metal cycle, making it a Metal Rat Year (Image: Getty)

Other lunar yeardays celebrated around the world:

The Lunar New Year is strongly associated with China, but there are also festivals in various other parts of Asia.

Vietnam, Korea, Tibet and Mongolia all have lunar holidays that start on the same day as the Chinese New Year.

Japan also organizes a number of events during this period, but the country now officially has New Year’s Day on January 1 for more than a century.

Although China receives the most attention because of its huge population and various festivals around the world, each of these other lunar new years has its own traditions that reflect the culture and heritage of the country.

