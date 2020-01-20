Chinese New Year 2020 date: When is Chinese New Year?

advertisement

Annually, Chinese New Year marks the start of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. Some refer to Chinese New Year as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival on the Chinese mainland.

Chinese New Year is a time for families to come together, honor ancestors, and celebrate the start of a new year.

Families usually decorate their homes for the occasion and sit down to enjoy a meal together.

There will be spectacular processions around the world on the occasion.

Some places will light fireworks and fireworks around midnight, which is thought to scare away evil spirits.

But the Rat deceived the Ox to give him a lift, and then he jumped down and landed over the finish line before the Ox passed him.

In Chinese culture, the rat was seen as a sign of wealth.

And because they produce much offspring, married couples prayed in the hope of children.

Last year was the Year of the Pig.

