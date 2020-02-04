Advertisement

Although the outbreak of the Chinese corona virus is concerned and concerned, the wedding bells rang for Jihao Wang from Beijing, who married Satyarth Mishra in Mandsaur, 4500 km from her home.

The couple married on Sunday.

Jihao said she prayed to God Protect everyone from the corona virus,

Satyarth, the son of Ved Mishra, a resident of Mandsaur, said everyone was concerned about the virus and wondered if they could get permission to go to India for the wedding ceremony.

After some persistent efforts, 5 out of 8 people were given permission to join the family.

Jihao’s parents wanted to postpone the wedding by a few months, but after consulting with all family members, finally decided on the wedding in February.

Jihao and Satyarth met while studying in China.

Satyarth studied for a master in mass communication, while Jihao trained as a makeup artist.

Sanskrit mantras have been translated into Hindi, Chinese and English in the wedding pavilion.

Satyarth’s mother Dr. Gauri explained the mantras in Chinese, while the others transmitted the mantras in Hindi and English.

The family denied any concern about the virus, as the couple has been in India for some time, isolated from the virus outbreak.

