Chinese city stops outgoing flights, trains to fight the virus

BEIJING – Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is closing outbound flights and trains as it fights the spread of a new virus that has made hundreds of people sick and killed 17.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the city also asked people not to leave the city without specific reasons.

The disease comes from a new corona virus that, according to experts, mutates.

The World Health Organization postponed the decision to declare the outbreak a global health emergency and asked its committee of experts to continue the meeting for a second day.

