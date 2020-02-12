China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, according to a forecast by its leading medical advisor that the outbreak will end by April.

In the 2,015 newly confirmed cases, China’s total number was 44,653. This was the lowest daily increase since January 30 and came a day after epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan predicted that the Chinese epidemic would peak this month before it subsided.

Stocks rise

His comments have somewhat calmed public fears and the markets where global stocks soared in record hopes of ending the disruption to the world’s second largest economy.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) compared the epidemic’s threat to terrorism, and an expert said that while this is a high point in China, it is not beyond.

“It has spread to other locations where the outbreak begins,” said Dale Fisher, head of the WHO-coordinated Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, in an interview in Singapore. “In Singapore we are at the beginning of the outbreak.”

Singapore has 47 cases. His largest bank, DBS, evacuated 300 employees on Wednesday after a case at headquarters.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in dozens of other countries and areas, but only two people have died outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

China’s latest figures also showed that the number of deaths on the mainland increased by 97 to 1,113.

However, social media raised doubts about the reliability of the data after the government changed the classification guidelines last week.

The largest number of cases outside of China occur on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined in front of the Japanese port of Yokohama. Around 3,700 people are on board. Japanese officials said Wednesday that 39 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the number to 175. One of the new cases was a quarantine officer.

It was a happy ending in sight for another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines had refused to dock with the virus for fear of one of their 1,455 passengers and one of the 802 crew members.

Cambodia has ship docked

Cambodia finally agreed to let it land, the Holland America Line said. The passengers spent the time playing chess and puzzles.

Actions by the United States and others to curb visitors from China have offended Beijing because it is an unscientific, fear-based overreaction. There has been a surge of anti-Chinese feelings, some of them in ugly social media posts.

A Xinhua comment criticized some Western media for “racist reporting” about the Coronarivus.

