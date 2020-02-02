Advertisement

China is confident, capable, and certain of winning the war against the corona virus, said a senior Chinese diplomat.

“Although the situation is still serious, we must be aware that the mortality rate is lower than that of MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) or even influenza. Given the positive effects of the measures in China has many of them. ” Experts predict that a turning point may come soon, “said Lin Yaduo, head of the Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in a statement addressed to the Emirates News Agency (Wam) on Saturday.

The stringent steps, including city closures and urban network management, are beginning to pay off, he believes.

“Medical teams from all over China have come to help Hubei (the province concerned). Donations and supplies are arriving in large quantities. New hospitals are nearing completion after only 10 days of construction. So far, 243 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals . ” This is all inspiring news, “he said.

The Chinese embassy attaches great importance to the first confirmed case of the new corona virus in the United Arab Emirates, according to the diplomat.

The embassy is in close contact with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates and is following the infected closely. The four family members are in a stable condition and are medically monitored.

“We are confident that the United Arab Emirates will recover quickly under the strong and competent medical treatment and care and will be released early,” said Yaduo.

The embassy asked Chinese visitors and residents to take all the precautions required by the UAE, such as: B. thermal screening and quarantine to work together.

“We will continue to work closely with the UAE authorities. We are all together on this issue and will fight together until the end,” said Yaduo.

He quoted a Chinese proverb and said: “Rough roads test a horse’s endurance. Strong winds reveal the strength of a tree. Adversity tries to characterize a friend.”

He added: “In these difficult moments for China, we are pleased to see the leaders of the UAE and the people who show solidarity with us, especially His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the The UAE armed forces, who expressed their confidence in China and their willingness to fully support China on Twitter.

“The Chinese government and people are deeply grateful for the support and generosity of the UAE. Etihad Airways and Emirates continue to operate all direct flights to China that express their strong confidence in China. The Chinese people will not forget that,” said the Diplomat .

He also quoted Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization: “This is the time for facts, not for fear; this is the time for science, not for rumors; this is the time for solidarity, not stigma.”

Yaduo said that if it warms up in the spring, virus activity will be suppressed, “which gives us more favorable conditions for the victory of the fight.”

“Time and dynamism are both on our side. We believe that, with the international community, including China and the UAE, working together, we will soon overcome the outbreak and ensure global public health security,” he said.

The diplomat reminded that spring is not far in winter.

“It will be the same wonderful world and people will stand out strongly,” Yaduo concluded.

