China virus 'too early' for emergency declaration: WHO

advertisement

The viral disease in China that has made hundreds of people sick and has encouraged the Chinese authorities to effectively close three cities is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

The US health agency issued its evaluation after the Chinese authorities closed three cities indefinitely earlier in the day and canceled major public celebrations and gatherings in Beijing during the Lunar New Year holiday period to try to control the evolving outbreak.

At a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that although the epidemic was clearly a crisis in China, “it has not yet become a global health emergency. It can still become one. “

advertisement

The steps that China has taken to close cities with more than 18 million people are unprecedented in public health, as countries generally shy away from such extreme measures. Tedros said that while the role of the WHO is to make science-based recommendations, “ultimately a sovereign country has the autonomy to do what it thinks is right.”

The decision not to declare a global emergency ‘should not be seen as a sign that the WHO does not consider the situation serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth, “Tedros said. “WHO follows this outbreak every minute of every day.”

The health agency of the United Nations took the decision after independent experts had assessed information about the spread of the newly identified corona virus for two days.

“It is too early to regard this as a public health emergency of international importance,” said Didier Houssin, chairman of the advisory committee for emergency situations, and noted that the panel was “very divided, nearly 50-50 “

The WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response. Previous global emergencies have been announced for the emergence of the Zika virus in North and South America, the pandemic swine flu and polio.

A declaration of a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but can also encourage nervous foreign governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. Deciding whether an outbreak amounts to an international crisis can therefore also be politically charged.

In 2014, the WHO opposed declaring the devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa a global emergency because it feared the announcement would anger Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

At a press conference in Geneva, Houssin suggested that China’s view of the outbreak was a factor in Thursday’s decision.

“The perception of this statement by the international community, in the worst affected country, by the people struggling with the virus, should certainly be considered,” he said.

Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Although airports in many major cities around the world have launched health surveys for arriving passengers from China, Tedros said that “broader travel or trade restrictions are not yet recommended”.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement