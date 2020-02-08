Economists claim the world’s newest virus could steal more than $ 360 billion.



What do Buzz Lightyear, Adidas Ultra Boost, Tesla Model 3 and the iPad Pro have in common? In China, of course. From toys to sneakers, personal care products to gadgets, cars to clothing, you will not find too many articles for everyday use that do not have a Made in China label. China is the most populous country in the world – and for good reason. Since the early 1980s, the country has made significant strategic investments in a number of special economic zones and has offered tax incentives and administrative measures to increase export competitiveness. It overtook the United States as the world’s largest manufacturer in 2011 and has never looked back since. With more than 150 million workers in China’s factories, the country employs more than 40 percent of the world’s manufacturing workforce.

Nowadays, the world is addicted to Chinese goods – not just cheap toys and things, but also some high-tech and top-end products like iPhones, Burberry cases, and BMW cars that come from millions of workshops in the United States Country.

And now, the same China, the world’s preferred manufacturer, has discovered the novel coronavirus, to be precise. With more than 34,600 confirmed cases and 723 deaths due to the 2019 nCoV in mainland China, factories have temporarily closed their factories and foreign manufacturers have sent their expats home. Some workers will return to work tomorrow after an extended New Year’s holiday, but a large number of factories are expected to remain closed for at least another week. In addition, an unprecedented ban has resulted in more than 50 million people being quarantined and no longer in contact with the rest of the country. It is therefore impossible to work at full capacity in most factories.

This has had a direct impact on the goods manufactured in the country and inevitably also affects factories outside the country that rely on components from China. The fifth largest automobile manufacturer in the world, Hyundai, had to shut down production in its South Korean plant because it had run out of parts from China. Several other automakers that rely on Chinese components are in a similar situation. Although estimates vary, SARS virus (severe acute respiratory syndrome) cost the global economy about $ 50 billion in 2003. The effects of the 2019 nCoV cannot yet be determined. However, given China’s growing importance to the global economy in the past two decades, economists claim that the latest virus could rob the world of more than $ 360 billion or more than seven times the damage caused by SARS. Credit insurance company Euler Hermes estimates the shutdown of the Chinese factory will put the world in a $ 26 billion a week trade shock, with electronics and computers at greatest risk.

Among the hardest hit airlines are airlines that have almost canceled their flights to and from the world’s most populous country. Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific has asked its 27,000 employees to spend three weeks of unpaid vacation days in the next few months to stay afloat during testing. Other airlines are trying to increase capacity elsewhere, while those that continue to serve selected Chinese destinations need to find creative ways to incentivize the crew and reduce their fears. When millions of workers return to work tomorrow, the world will hold their breath (punless play) to see travel restrictions wane. The fear is that millions of people who are working again in a confined space could spread the coronavirus specter even more angrily and mutate even further. With the world facing an unprecedented microbial challenge, it’s much more than just toys and sneakers.