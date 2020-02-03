Advertisement

Chinese stocks collapsed on Monday, with some key stocks quickly dropping below the daily high as the country’s investors had their first chance in more than a week to respond to the corona virus outbreak.

The benchmark index Shanghai Composite Index fell 8.73 percent or 259.83 points to 2,716.70.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which lists stocks on China’s second stock exchange, fell 8.99 percent or 158.02 points to 1,598.80.

The scale of the slump was remarkable even compared to China’s notoriously volatile stock markets, indicating deep concern about the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

The yuan also weakened by almost 1.5 percent to around 7.00 against the dollar.

In Hong Kong, however, the reference Hang Seng index rose 0.17 percent or 43.59 points to 26,356.22 in the first few minutes.

Markets in the second largest economy in the world closed on January 24th for the annual New Year holidays, but since then the virus epidemic in Wuhan has spread all over the world.

Global concerns have shrunk inventories, and large companies have frozen or cut back their operations in China, threatening the global supply chain with so many products in the world made in China.

The Chinese central bank said on Sunday that it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into the economy on Monday to limit market losses.

“Investors will let go of their feelings first and then make further decisions based on the epidemic and possible government incentives,” said Haitong Securities analyst Zhang Qi before the opening.

“Whether the spread of the epidemic is effectively contained and how high the toll is on the economy is stressful for investors.”

Travel and tourism shares slumped after China slowed domestic travel to slow the virus down, and an increasing number of foreign countries and airlines stopped or reduced travel connections to China.

China International Travel Service quickly dropped the maximum allowable 10 percent to 73.80 yuan.

Individual Chinese stocks are limited to a 10 percent daily movement in both directions to limit volatility. Thereafter, trading in these stocks will be suspended.

Foxconn Industrial Internet, a branch of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn, also fell below the daily limit to 18.00 yuan.

Foxconn announced last week that it would keep Chinese factories closed until mid-February, potentially affecting the global supply chains of technology companies that trust Apple iPhones to flat-screen TVs and laptops.

The markets were scheduled to reopen on Friday after the week-long New Year holidays, but the government has extended this to save time in the fight against the virus.

China Southern Airlines fell 2.99 percent to 4.22 yuan and China Eastern Airlines lost 2.51 percent to 3.49 yuan.

Kweichou Moutai, the world’s largest distiller, whose fiery liqueur is a popular New Year’s gift, fell 4.26 percent to 1,007.99 yuan.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said its market intervention was aimed at maintaining “adequate and abundant liquidity” in the banking system and a stable foreign exchange market during the epidemic.

China’s economy is likely to be hit hard by the crisis that has brought industrial areas to a standstill.

“The short-term impact on Chinese GDP growth is likely to be large,” Oxford Economics said in a research report.

“Given that the affected areas account for just over 50 percent of total Chinese production, we believe this could result in China’s annual GDP growth slowing to only four percent in the first quarter,” he added – according to an earlier forecast of six percent growth.

