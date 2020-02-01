Advertisement

Russia, the UK, Sweden and Italy have reported their first cases.



The United States sparked China’s anger on Friday with a travel warning as companies struggled with supply problems due to the coronavirus epidemic that killed 215 people and declared a worldwide emergency.

Advertisement

Russia, the UK, Sweden and Italy all reported their first cases, with Rome declaring its own national emergency when it tried to reconstruct the itinerary of two infected Chinese tourists.

“Don’t travel to China because a new type of corona virus was first identified in Wuhan,” said the US State Department and raised the warning for China to the levels of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Beijing, which has only just begun to improve broken trade relations with the United States, called this move “really mean” because the World Health Organization (WHO) had commended its containment efforts and recommended no travel or trade restrictions.

“The World Health Organization asked countries to avoid travel restrictions, but very soon afterwards, the United States did the opposite,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement. “It’s really mean.”

Japan also advised citizens not to postpone non-urgent travel to China, while Bahrain did not recommend travel to a country affected by the virus, and Iran pushed for a ban on all travelers from China.

Singapore, a major transportation hub in Asia, stopped the entry of passengers with a recent travel history to China and also suspended visas for Chinese passport holders.

The ban also applies to those who only drive through Singapore.

After the crisis stopped, WHO said on Thursday that the epidemic in China, which affects animals in Wuhan City and infected nearly 10,000 people, was an internationally worrying public health emergency.

Spokeswoman Chunying said China has taken comprehensive and stringent preventive and control measures. “We have complete confidence and the ability to win this fight,” she said.

Attempts have been made to slow the spread of the approximately 60 million inhabitants of Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is the capital. According to a Reuters witness, some people left and entered the area on foot across a bridge over the Yangtze River. Infections have occurred in two cities flanking Wuhan.

Wuhan’s communist party leader said the city should have acted earlier to stem the virus.

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to over 9,900, according to Beijing’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna.

More than 130 cases have been reported in at least 25 other countries and regions.

Amid increasing public alarm, which has also created a surge of anti-China sentiment around the world, several major airlines have discontinued flights to mainland China, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic. Others have cut flights.

Advertisement