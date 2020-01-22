China reports 440 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 9 deaths - News

advertisement

Premier announces the establishment of a group that is committed to fighting the disease.



Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday that 440 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in the country by the end of Tuesday.

The cases had resulted in nine deaths, said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he expected the virus to be “determined” to be contained, while Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced the creation of a disease control group.

The World Health Organization will hold an expert meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the current corona virus outbreak in China is an international emergency.

