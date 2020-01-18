China reports 4 more cases of fatal viral pneumonia

advertisement

Four more cases have been identified in an outbreak of viral pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that has killed two people and countries as far as the United States has urged them to take precautions.

The latest cases bring the number of people who have contracted the disease to 45, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said Saturday. Five are in serious condition, two have died and 15 have been fired. The others are in stable condition.

A man wears a mask while riding a Mobike along the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is linked to cases of Coronavirus.

The cause of the pneumonia can be traced to a new type of coronavirus.

Health authorities are keen to prevent a recurrence of SARS, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome, another corona virus that started in South China at the end of 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

The US announced on Friday that it would start screening passengers at three major airports arriving on flights from Wuhan. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would use 100 people to collect the temperatures and inquire about symptoms of incoming passengers at Kennedy airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have begun screening incoming air passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease to people who had come from Wuhan. It is an unusually busy travel period because people make trips to and from China around the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 25 this year.

Some countries, including the US, Thailand and Japan, have begun screening incoming passengers from central China.

Doctors began to see a new type of viral pneumonia; fever, cough, breathing difficulties in people who worked in a suburb of Wuhan or visited a food market at the end of last month. The city health committee confirmed a second death this week, a 69-year-old man who fell ill on December 31 and died on Wednesday.

Officials have said that pneumonia has probably spread from animals to humans, but has not been able to exclude the possibility of human-to-human transmission, which could cause it to spread much faster.

To date, no related cases have been found among 763 people who have been in close contact with those with the Wuhan virus. Of them, 665 have been released and 98 remain under medical observation, Wuhan health authorities said.

