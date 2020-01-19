China reports 17 new cases of viral pneumonia outbreak

advertisement

Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

A total of 62 cases of the new corona virus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases on Sunday in a statement.

Nineteen of those people were discharged from the hospital, while two men in their sixties – one with serious pre-existing conditions – died from the disease.

Eight remain in critical condition.

At least six countries in Asia and three US airports have begun screening incoming airline passengers from central China, while millions of Chinese travel for new lunar holidays. A number of countries have started screening passengers for the virus (Andy Wong / AP)

The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease to people who had come from Wuhan.

In the most recently diagnosed group, the ages varied between 30 and 79, Wuhan’s health committee said. Their first symptoms were fever and cough.

The health commission statement did not say whether these patients had visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was suspended after many infected individuals reported having worked or visited the site.

Health authorities have maintained that there is no evidence that the virus is easily transmitted between people.

The Chinese government is keen to prevent a recurrence of SARS, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome, another corona virus that started in South China at the end of 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

