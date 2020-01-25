China is trying to control the outbreak of the corona virus with extreme measures

advertisement

China imprisoned more than 35 million people in an increasingly urgent attempt to stop the spread of the deadly corona virus on Friday, as the United States confirmed a second infected person and the airway condition found its way to Europe, where the first three cases were announced in France.

The pneumonia-like illness has claimed 41 lives – all in China – and has infected more than 1,200 people there. An official at the World Health Organization told reporters that his office has started planning an outbreak that will last for months.

AP

A police officer uses a digital thermometer to measure the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint at a toll gate in Wuhan in the Hubei province in central China.

Infections have been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia and the United States as the disease spreads outside of Asia.

At least 50 people are being observed for the disease in 22 US states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The second American patient is a woman, a Chicago resident, who traveled to Wuhan, China at the end of December – where the virus originated – and returned on January 13, the CDC announced Friday.

A few days later she started to feel sick and saw a doctor. She was asked about her travel history and then referred to a hospital that isolated and tested her.

The woman is in a stable condition, but will mainly stay in the hospital to ensure that she does not spread the virus. On Tuesday, the authorities unveiled the first American case, a thirty-something man from Washington, who had recently returned from a visit to Wuhan.

DAKE KANG / AP

The Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where a number of people related to the market became ill with a virus, is closed in Wuhan.

Authorities said they were monitoring 50 of the man’s contacts for signs of infection.

Australia announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week.

Malaysia said three people tested positive Friday, all the relatives of a father and son from Wuhan who had previously been diagnosed with the virus in neighboring Singapore.

France said three people had fallen ill with the virus – the first appearance of the disease in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized after her return from China.

KEVIN FRAYER / GETTY IMAGES

A Chinese passenger who has just arrived on the last bullet train from Wuhan to Beijing is checked for fever by a health professional at a train station in Beijing.

The Chinese army sent 450 medical staff, some with experience in earlier outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived late in Wuhan on Friday night to help the many patients admitted to the hospital with viral pneumonia, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It is not clear how deadly the new corona virus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis gets worse. Instead, it could be a better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can cause colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but can worsen pneumonia.

XIAOLU CHU / GETTY IMAGES

The Chinese army sent 450 medical personnel, some with experience in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived late in Wuhan on Friday night to help the many patients admitted to the hospital with viral pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw conclusions about how serious the virus is, because at the start of an outbreak you would focus more on the serious cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then we might miss a few mild cases because people just get a little sick and don’t get tested. And they’ll recover.”

Hospitals in Wuhan were struggling with a stream of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed masses of crazy people in masks set up for investigations, and some complained that relatives were sent away at capacity-based hospitals.

A doctor who had worked in the front line to control the disease died on Saturday, Chinese state media reported.

Liang Wu Dong was 62 years old and, according to Hubei Xinhua hospital staff, retired a year ago, but apparently was recalled to help fight the disease. He became ill with the suspected corona virus on January 16 before being transferred to another hospital in the city as a patient.

ANTHONY KWAN / GETTY IMAGES

A travel ban was extended to 14 cities, with a total population of more than 35 million in the Hubei province in central China.

Tunnels under the Yangtze River were blocked to stop the flow of traffic, and all ride services in Wuhan were stopped on Friday afternoon. Only half of the city’s taxis are allowed on the road every day.

China Southern, the country’s largest airline, had already canceled flights to and from Wuhan airport on Thursday. The other two main airlines, Air China and China Eastern, said they would cancel all Wuhan flights from Friday to at least February 8.

When the Lunar New Year began, the authorities canceled the temple fairs and festivals that normally accompany the nation’s greatest holiday. Large public gatherings can help spread the air virus.

AP

Employees race to build a hospital with 1,000 beds by 3 February.

Nevertheless, the state broadcaster CCTV led its afternoon news program with a report on a large banquet in Beijing, attended by President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders. None of them wore a mask and the report did not mention the virus outbreak.

Other senior Chinese officials were heavily criticized for their slow response to the outbreak. Wuhan’s mayor, Zhou Xian Wang, allowed a huge potluck banquet to continue on Sunday during a weekend when the number of confirmed infections increased dramatically.

Anonymous via Story

Parking spaces in the supermarket were packed and the shelves of the shops were almost bare when residents of Wuhan, China, hit all their essential items in January amid the outbreak of the corona virus.

The city had organized a New Year’s meal with 14,000 dishes for more than 40,000 people, an event that it hoped was recorded in Guinness World Records.

Residents were also surprised by photos and videos of the two top officials in Hubei province – the secretary of the Communist Party and the governor – during a dance performance in Wuhan to celebrate the arrival of the Spring Festival holiday.

SCREENSHOT / THE PAPER VIA AP

Chinese paramilitary police are on guard outside the closed Hankou train station in Wuhan in Hubei province in central China.

They were sharply criticized for having a good time instead of working on the response to the health crisis.

The Forbidden City in Beijing, which can accommodate 80,000 people a day and was completely sold out for the holidays, is closed until further notice. Shanghai Disneyland, which normally has 10 million visitors a year, announced on Friday that it would be closed indefinitely from Saturday.

Production companies have postponed the release of seven films during the holidays, as a result of which Chinese cinema companies have closed the country’s 70,000 cinemas.

Due to the spring semester, schools in the Hubei province will not open their doors as planned after the holidays, but will wait for further guidance from the health authorities. The Ministry of Education has instructed universities in China to postpone their opening dates if necessary.

AP

Cutting off access to entire cities with millions of residents to stop a new virus outbreak is a move few countries would consider other than China.

Employees race to build a 1,000-bed hospital for people with the disease in Wuhan by February 3, an indication that Chinese officials are expecting or already have a much higher number of cases.

It is modeled after a medical facility specially built in 2003 for patients with SARS, another respiratory infection that started in China and claimed more than 750 lives in more than a dozen countries. The new virus is closely related to the SARS corona virus.

The Chinese state agency Xinhua News Agency said the new hospital is needed “to address the inadequacy of existing medical resources.”

One of the most recent fatalities was a young, previously healthy man in Wuhan, who expressed concern about the lethality of the virus. He had no chronic diseases or other existing health problems and has been treated with antiviral medication and antibiotics since being admitted to hospital on January 9.

Until now, the vast majority of victims were older than 60 with underlying health problems.

Apart from 1,287 confirmed cases of infection, a total of 8,420 people are under observation in China.

Despite the rising toll, some analysts remained concerned that the Chinese government significantly lagged the number of cases.

A financial analyst for the investment firm Raymond James told clients in a report Thursday night that he believes the figures are likely to be at least 10 times the publicly reported total.

– agencies

