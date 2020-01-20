China has a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

advertisement

China reported a sharp increase in the number of people affected by pneumonia on Monday outbreak caused by a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

The outbreak began in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports say the total number of infected people has exceeded 200. According to the Wuhan authorities, a third person had died in their city.

Authorities in Shenzhan in South China reported one case and Chinese state media said Beijing had reported two cases. Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 new cases, bringing the total to 198 in the city.

New cases are rising

An outbreak of a new corona virus in China has spread to more cities, the Chinese authorities said Monday, when the number of patients tripled and a third person died, causing concern about the control of the virus.

The Daxing Health Commission in Beijing, China, said it had confirmed two cases of coronavirus, while the South Guangdong Province Health Commission confirmed one case in Shenzhen. They mark the first cases in China outside the central city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared. Hundreds of millions of Chinese tourists will travel in their own country and abroad during the holiday period of the lunar new year starting later this week.

A report from London Imperial College’s MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis estimated that January 12, 1,723 cases were related in Wuhan City with related symptoms. Chinese health authorities have not responded directly to the report.

