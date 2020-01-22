China gives Wuhan travel advice after 9 deaths from coronavirus - News

advertisement

US reported its first case on Wednesday.



China has advised people not to travel in and out of Wuhan, the city affected by the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) linked to the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

While nine people died as a result of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia, 291 confirmed cases and 54 suspected cases were reported in China until Monday.

Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus is a new strain of coronavirus, previously unidentified in humans. The symptoms of infection are fever, cough and respiratory problems.

More than 500 Indian students study at the medical colleges of the city of Wuhan. However, Indian officials said that most of them had left for the Chinese New Year holidays.

After a case of an Indian teacher infected with the virus was reported in China, India issued an advice last week against travel to Wuhan.

On Wednesday, the head of a senior expert team from the National Health Commission of China (NHC) Zhong Nanshan said: “The current outbreak is concentrated in the city of Wuhan in central China and is sporadic in other places.”

He confirmed the transmission of the coronavirus from human to human and infections among medical personnel.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), said infection cases were mainly in the elderly.

China’s People’s Daily said, “The geographic distribution of Wuhan’s infection cases indicates a close relationship between the outbreak and a local fish market. Research showed that there were previously illegal sales of wildlife in the market.

“Based on the findings throughout the genome sequence, it can be speculated that wild animals could have played a key role in the onset of the disease.”

